Flu and COVID-19 Raise 'Twindemic' Concerns: 'Three Things' to Keep in Mind

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] This fall's flu is spreading about a month earlier than in typical years.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), sample surveillance at approximately 800 primary care clinics found that the influenza-like illness rate during the 37th week of this year (September 6–12) was 31.0 cases per 1,000 people. The rate has continued to rise, from 9.2 cases in week 34 and 13.3 in week 35 to 25.3 in week 36.

That figure was 4.6 times higher than the 6.7 cases recorded during the same period last year. It was also more than double the 13.1 cases reported during the 2023–2024 flu season, when flu activity persisted for an extended period.

The influenza-like illness rate has been increasing across all age groups. It was highest among children aged 7 to 12, at 79.6 cases per 1,000 people, followed by 55.2 among those aged 1 to 6 and 39.8 among those aged 13 to 18.

The influenza virus detection rate among samples from patients suspected of having outpatient respiratory infections also continued to rise, reaching 24.6%, up from 10.0% in week 34, 12.3% in week 35 and 16.3% in week 36.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily increased since August, raising concerns about a 'twindemic' in which the two diseases spread simultaneously.

Thorough prevention and early response are especially essential for high-risk groups, including older adults and people with multiple chronic conditions. The flu currently circulating is accompanied by a high fever of 38°C or higher, body aches, muscle pain and coughing. High-risk individuals also face a relatively greater risk of complications such as pneumonia. As cases have recently been rising rapidly among children and adolescents following the start of the school term, transmission within families could also increase the risk of infection among older adults, making extra caution necessary.

Kim Nam-ho, head of internal medicine at Gangnam Peter Hospital and an internal medicine specialist, stressed that people should follow three basic rules to safely respond to a twindemic: vaccination, early medical care and personal hygiene.

The first priority is getting vaccinated. Even if flu season has already begun, people should not postpone vaccination because they believe they have missed the ideal time. For healthy adults, vaccination can prevent approximately 70% to 90% of flu cases and reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization if infection occurs. Since it typically takes about two weeks for protective antibodies to develop after vaccination, people should get vaccinated as soon as possible to prepare for a twindemic. They should visit a nearby medical facility, have their health status and any potential adverse reactions checked, and remain under observation for 20 to 30 minutes after the shot.

Early treatment within the 'critical window' after flu symptoms appear is also important. Flu antivirals are generally most effective when administered within 48 hours of symptom onset, and the severity of symptoms and risk of complications can depend on how quickly treatment begins. Children, adults aged 65 and older, and people with chronic diseases should seek an early evaluation from a specialist even if their symptoms are mild.

Kim explained, "Taking over-the-counter combination cold medicine on your own and leaving suspected flu symptoms untreated can cause you to miss the optimal time for treatment and allow the illness to worsen, so you should immediately visit a medical institution for a differential diagnosis."

Personal hygiene measures also require close attention. Wearing a mask in public places and washing your hands after returning from outside can greatly help minimize contact with viruses. To protect the respiratory system, it is also advisable to prevent indoor air from becoming too dry and to ventilate regularly. If you have a fever or respiratory symptoms, avoid going to work or school and entering public places, and seek medical care promptly.

Kim Nam-ho advised, "High-risk individuals should especially get vaccinated as soon as possible in light of the current spread, and anyone who has already developed symptoms should visit a hospital within 48 hours at the latest," adding, "Although the early symptoms of flu and COVID-19 resemble those of a common cold, their treatments differ depending on the causative virus, so anyone with suspected symptoms should promptly visit a medical institution for evaluation."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Nam-ho, Head of Internal Medicine

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.