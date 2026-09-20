"The Ordinary Jackpot" Becomes Reality... He Goes to Work at the Mart Despite Winning 500 Million Won: "I Will Keep Working"

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] TVING's original series "The Ordinary Jackpot," starring actor Lee Joon-hyuk, has been drawing viewers' attention. A similar real-life story has now made headlines.

A supermarket employee in Thailand won the top prize in a lottery worth about 500 million won but continued reporting to work as usual.

According to Daily News and other local media outlets, 46-year-old Somphong Phusakun, who works at a convenience store in the Thaung area of Lopburi Province, won the top prize in the Thailand government lottery draw on the 16th. The prize money was reportedly 12 million baht, or about 500 million won.

Somphong said, "After I found out that I had won the lottery's top prize, I couldn't sleep properly," adding, "I told my wife about the win the next morning."

Even after winning, his daily routine remained unchanged. He reported to the convenience store and continued with his usual duties, including cleaning the area around the shop.

Somphong said he had no immediate plans to quit his job. He made clear that he would continue working at the convenience store, where he has been employed for more than 20 years.

He also said he plans to use part of the prize money to tear down the old house where he currently lives and build a new one. He plans to save the remaining money for his family.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.