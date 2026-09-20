Caught Napping While Traveling at 100 km/h... Tesla Driver Using Self-Driving Features Caught

Photo credit: California Highway Patrol

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A driver apparently asleep at the wheel while using a driver-assistance feature on a U.S. highway has caused a stir.

According to U.S. media outlets, including the New York Post, the California Highway Patrol recently caught a man driving a Tesla on a highway in Solano County. The vehicle was traveling at approximately 100 km/h.

A police officer on a motorcycle was shocked to see the driver of the Tesla.

The driver, who was wearing dark sunglasses, appeared limp. The officer believed he was asleep.

The officer immediately pulled the vehicle over. At the time, Tesla's driver-assistance feature, Full Self-Driving (FSD), was reportedly active.

Full Self-Driving is an advanced driver-assistance software system developed by Tesla that helps the vehicle drive itself to a destination. However, it is currently a Level 2 autonomous driving system—not fully autonomous driving—and requires constant driver supervision.

The driver was ultimately issued a traffic citation for driving at an unsafe speed. The California Highway Patrol used the incident to once again emphasize that driver-assistance systems are not technology designed to replace drivers.

A police official stressed, "If you're asleep, the only safe speed is 0 km/h."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.