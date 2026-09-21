Turtles, Lizards and Chicks Can Also Carry Salmonella—Infection Is Possible Even Without Direct Contact

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] When people think of infectious diseases caused by Salmonella, they commonly associate them with contaminated food, undercooked meat or eggs. However, Salmonella infection can occur not only through food consumption but also through contact with animals such as reptiles, amphibians and poultry. Turtles, lizards, snakes, frogs, chicks and ducklings may carry and shed Salmonella even if they appear healthy, so caution is necessary.

The symptoms and prevention of Salmonella infection were reviewed with the help of Professor Song Seung-ha of the Division of Pediatric and Adolescent Infectious Diseases at St. Nicholas Children's Hospital, The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital.

◇ Possible Salmonella infection from touching animals such as turtles and chicks

Salmonella infections are broadly divided into typhoidal infections, such as typhoid and paratyphoid fever, and nontyphoidal Salmonella infections. Most infections associated with animal contact are nontyphoidal. Typhoidal Salmonella primarily uses humans as its reservoir and causes persistent fever and bacteremia, whereas nontyphoidal Salmonella can be found not only in humans but also in various animals and environmental settings, and mainly causes acute gastroenteritis.

Nontyphoidal Salmonella infection usually appears as gastroenteritis accompanied by diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. In some cases, however, the bacteria invade beyond the intestinal tract and cause bacteremia or extraintestinal focal infections such as meningitis, osteomyelitis and septic arthritis. The risk of these invasive infections is higher in newborns, young infants and immunocompromised people. Therefore, when Salmonella infection is confirmed in a child, clinicians should assess the possibility of invasive infection by considering the child's age, overall condition, course of fever and focal symptoms. They should also ask about food consumption and exposure to animals or animal-housing environments to identify the source of infection.

Reptiles and amphibians may carry and shed Salmonella in their feces even when they appear healthy. The bacteria shed in feces can contaminate enclosures, bedding, water containers, tanks, toys, equipment, nearby furniture and floors. Professor Song Seung-ha explained, "Even without directly touching an animal, people can become infected by touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then putting their hands in their mouths or eating food."

Lizards that roam freely around the home can spread the bacteria as they move across carpets, floors and furniture. Salmonella may also be present in the water of turtle or amphibian tanks, as well as in the gravel and decorations inside them. If caregivers fail to wash their hands properly after cleaning an enclosure or changing tank water, bacteria on their hands, arms or clothing can be transmitted to infants and young children. Extra caution is needed because infants and young children frequently put objects or hands that have touched the floor into their mouths, creating a risk of indirect exposure.

Salmonella remaining in a pet's housing environment can survive for a certain period. Bacteria left in dried feces in an enclosure or in tank water can contaminate the surrounding environment, so caution is needed not only when handling the animal but also during routine tasks such as cleaning the enclosure, maintaining the tank, replacing bedding and preparing food. Food provided to pets can also be a source of contamination. Insects such as crickets and mealworms, as well as feeder rodents, may carry Salmonella and introduce the bacteria into pets or their housing environments.

Poultry can also be an important vehicle for Salmonella transmission. In addition to chicks and ducklings, adult chickens and ducks may carry and intermittently shed Salmonella. Touching poultry, bringing one's face close to them or eating snacks with hands that have touched them can increase the risk of infection. In the United States, repeated Salmonella outbreaks linked to contact with live poultry have been reported. From 1990 to 2014, 53 outbreaks involving 2,630 patients were reported; 387 people were hospitalized and five died. Among patients whose age information was available, children younger than 5 accounted for 31%.

◇ Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever—Young children and immunocompromised people require particular caution

Salmonella infection can occur at any age, but newborns, young infants and immunocompromised people face a higher risk of invasive infection. Malnutrition, immunosuppressive treatment, organ transplantation and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection are also risk factors. In a South Korean multicenter study conducted from 1996 to 2020, Salmonella was the third-most common cause among eight pathogens studied for invasive infections in immunocompetent children older than 3 months, accounting for 15.3% of cases. It was also the most common cause of bacteremia without a focal lesion in children aged 24 months or older. However, these statistics represent the proportion of invasive bacterial infection cases attributable to Salmonella.

In healthy children, nontyphoidal Salmonella infection usually appears as gastroenteritis, and only some cases progress to invasive infection.

Symptoms of nontyphoidal Salmonella gastroenteritis generally appear within 6 hours to 6 days after the bacteria are ingested. The main symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, and nausea or vomiting may also occur. Diarrhea can range from watery stools to mucoid or bloody stools, and symptoms usually improve within a week.

Professor Song Seung-ha advised, "If symptoms are mild without any specific warning signs, and fluid intake, urine output and activity remain similar to usual, people can drink plenty of fluids and monitor their condition. However, newborns, young infants and immunocompromised people should consult a medical professional early, even if their symptoms are mild." Medical attention is also recommended when there is bloody stool or persistent fever, when diarrhea is severe or prolonged, or when vomiting makes it difficult to take in fluids or urine output decreases and the person becomes lethargic.

Treatment varies according to the patient's age, disease severity, immune status and site of infection. Uncomplicated nontyphoidal Salmonella gastroenteritis in otherwise healthy children usually improves with supportive care, such as fluid and electrolyte replacement, and antibiotics are not routinely given. This is because the clinical benefits of antibiotics are limited, while they may cause side effects and contribute to antimicrobial resistance. Oral rehydration or intravenous fluids are administered depending on the degree of dehydration and whether the child can take fluids by mouth. Children should not be given antimotility antidiarrheal drugs without medical advice. However, appropriate antibiotic treatment is necessary for patients at high risk of invasive infection, including newborns, young infants and immunocompromised people, as well as for patients with severe gastroenteritis or confirmed invasive infections such as bacteremia, meningitis or osteomyelitis. The drug and treatment duration are determined based on the patient's age, infection site, disease severity and the bacteria's antibiotic susceptibility.

◇ How can Salmonella infection be prevented?

The most important way to prevent Salmonella infection is to wash hands with soap and running water after contact with animals. Hands must be washed after touching reptiles or amphibians or handling enclosures, tanks, bedding, food or equipment. Professor Song Seung-ha emphasized, "Children should be taught not to eat food or touch their faces and mouths with hands that have touched animals. In particular, children younger than 5 and immunocompromised people should avoid direct contact with reptiles and amphibians and should not have access to their housing environments."

Reptiles and amphibians should not be allowed to roam freely inside the home, and they should be kept away from areas where food is prepared or eaten, such as kitchens and dining tables. Enclosures, tanks and animal-care supplies should not be washed in kitchen sinks or food-preparation areas; whenever possible, they should be cleaned in a designated outdoor area. Cleaning tools should be kept separate from tools used to wash dishes or food ingredients. Tools used to clean enclosures or tanks should never be used to wash dishes or food ingredients. Enclosures and tanks should be kept out of children's reach, and adults should handle cleaning and maintenance. Reptiles and amphibians should also not be kept in daycare or childcare facilities.

As a rule, poultry should not be brought indoors. Raising chicks or ducklings inside the home or bringing them into children's bedrooms or play areas should be avoided. Hands should be washed after handling poultry or poultry-care equipment, and dedicated footwear used in the housing area should not be brought indoors. It is also important to manage contaminated clothing and equipment so that bacteria are not carried into living areas.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Song Seung-ha

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.