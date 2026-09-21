13-Year-Old Boy with an IQ of 168 Who Beat Leukemia Heads to U.S. Graduate School

Joe Petralro-Hippolyte | Photo source: CBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 13-year-old boy living on Long Island in New York State has been accepted into the master's program at New York University (NYU), attracting attention. After scoring 1,590 out of 1,600 on the SAT at age 10 and graduating from high school at 11, he is now completing his bachelor's degree at Louisiana State University (LSU).

According to CBS New York and the New York Post, Joe Petralro-Hippolyte was accepted into NYU's master's program at the age of 13. He is focusing on sports management while also pursuing interests in kinesiology and biology.

Petralro-Hippolyte scored 1,590 on the SAT at age 10. The SAT has a maximum score of 1,600, making his result virtually perfect. The following year, at 11, he graduated from high school and has since progressed through college at a far faster pace than his peers.

He said, "I am currently attending Louisiana State University, and when people find out my age, they sometimes look at me twice and react with surprise."

He said his IQ is 168. However, IQ is an individual test measure whose results can vary depending on the testing method and timing, so it cannot be equated with overall academic ability.

What draws as much attention as his rapid academic achievements are the challenges he faced as a child. He was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2021 and also struggled with issues related to Tourette syndrome. According to his mother, Petralro-Hippolyte at one point attended special education classes after being diagnosed with Tourette syndrome.

His mother said, "Above all, my son loves learning and has a tendency to absorb new things quickly."

Petralro-Hippolyte said that he, like everyone else, needs to study and learn, and that he tends to remember things after learning them once or twice.

As he prepares to attend graduate school at NYU, he plans to study sports management while pursuing his interests in kinesiology and biology. He also expressed hope that graduate school would open up new opportunities.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that the average age of students starting graduate school in the United States is 33.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.