Beyond 'Hardy-Crop Desserts' to Trendy Wellness Ingredients: 'Rediscovering Kabocha Squash'

◇Kabocha squash. Photo courtesy of the Rural Development Administration (RDA)

Kabocha squash has recently been gaining prominence in the food and retail industries.

Once consumed mainly in home-style dishes such as steamed squash and porridge, kabocha squash is now being incorporated into rice cakes, baked goods, sandwiches, soups, and other products. It has emerged as a key ingredient in desserts and convenience foods targeting younger consumers.

Kabocha squash has emerged as a new contender as so-called 'hardy-crop desserts' made with familiar ingredients such as sweet potatoes, potatoes, corn, chestnuts, and red beans gain popularity. Although it is not traditionally classified as a hardy crop, products that highlight kabocha's subtle sweetness, distinctive color, and texture are attracting attention alongside recent consumer trends. These include 'granny-core,' which involves enjoying traditional ingredients and snacks in modern ways, and 'healthy pleasure,' which seeks both wellness and enjoyment.

◇CHANGEOK's 'Pumpkin Injeolmi.' Photo courtesy of Kurly

A representative example is 'Pumpkin Injeolmi.' Made with glutinous rice and kabocha squash, the injeolmi is topped with castella crumbs, reinterpreting a traditional rice cake as a modern dessert. Although the product was created long ago, voluntary reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations from social media influencers have turned it into an icon of 'tteok open-runs' and 'tteok pilgrimages,' establishing it as a 'hip dessert.' According to Kurly, transaction value in the rice cake and traditional confectionery category nearly doubled year on year over the past three months, from June through August, while the product lineup expanded by 80%. In particular, CHANGEOK's 'Pumpkin Injeolmi' saw its transaction value jump 336% from a year earlier, ranking first in the rice cake category during the period.

Kabocha squash is drawing attention as a healthy ingredient because it is relatively low in calories and contains dietary fiber, beta-carotene, and various other nutrients.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's Food and Nutrient Database, 100 grams of steamed kabocha squash—about one-third of a mini kabocha squash—contains 66 kcal. Its calorie content per unit of weight is relatively low compared with white rice, at approximately 150–160 kcal, and sweet potatoes, at approximately 130–150 kcal. One hundred grams of steamed kabocha squash contains 15.45 grams of carbohydrates, 7.34 grams of sugars, 1.72 grams of protein, and 0.84 grams of fat. It also contains 5.1 grams of dietary fiber per 100 grams, which is favorable for intestinal health and maintaining satiety compared with white rice, which contains 0.5 grams or less. Beta-carotene, a major compound responsible for kabocha's yellow color, is widely known for its antioxidant properties. One hundred grams of steamed kabocha squash contains 4,783 μg of beta-carotene, along with abundant potassium, at 435 mg, and vitamin C, at 25.99 mg.

Industry analysts say kabocha's vivid color and soft texture can also be used to visually differentiate bakery and dessert products. This has added a new image of a 'trendy dessert ingredient' to its established reputation as a healthy food.

With kabocha squash in season through early autumn, major retail and food-and-beverage brands are rolling out a range of seasonal limited-edition products, including salads, bakery items, and desserts. They are emphasizing the season by highlighting kabocha's distinctive color and flavor while incorporating it into various menus to broaden consumer choice.

◇'French Duck' served with kabocha squash purée. Photo courtesy of ELAND EATS

Ashley Queens, a restaurant franchise operated by ELAND EATS, launched its 'Autumn Selection' for the fall season, introducing a broad range of dishes centered on hardy staple crops. Its lineup includes 'Kabocha Bacon Gnocchi' and 'French Duck' served with kabocha squash purée, offering a diverse selection of fall kabocha dishes. The menu provides families and younger customers visiting the buffet with a seasonal dining experience.

◇'Hardy-Crop Kabocha Egg Sandwich.' Photo courtesy of emart24

Deli products featuring kabocha are also standing out in the convenience-store sector. emart24's 'Hardy-Crop Kabocha Egg Sandwich' balances soft, moist white bread with a filling of sweet, smooth kabocha salad and savory scrambled-egg salad. It was created as a convenient, nutritionally balanced meal option for single-person households and office workers seeking a healthy lunch or snack.

◇'Chestnut Sweet Potato Kabocha Red Bean Cream Cheese Bread.' Photo courtesy of Mega MGC Coffee

Mega MGC Coffee's recently launched fall bakery item, 'Chestnut Sweet Potato Kabocha Red Bean Cream Cheese Bread,' contains generous pieces of diced kabocha squash to create a satisfying texture. Chestnuts, sweet potatoes, rich cream cheese, red beans, and soboro crumble are combined to create a blend of sweetness and nuttiness. The company explained that the product was designed not only as a dessert to accompany a latte but also for customers looking for a simple meal.

An industry official said, "Kabocha squash has the advantage of preserving the flavor and color of the whole ingredient while being easy to combine with other ingredients, making it suitable for development in a variety of forms, from seasonal limited-edition products to year-round offerings." The official added, "As it aligns with consumer trends that seek health and taste, as well as familiarity and novelty, kabocha squash is becoming increasingly versatile as an ingredient capable of appealing to a wide range of consumer groups."

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.