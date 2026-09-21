Wanted Man Who Lived as a Woman for Eight Years Used His Biological Sister's ID

What Tuğrul Başar looked like when he went on the run in 2018 (left) and what he looks like now. Photo: DHA news agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A wanted man who had been on the run for eight years has reportedly transitioned to living as a woman, causing shock.

According to local media, including DHA news agency, Istanbul police recently arrested Tuğrul Başar in Kadıköy. He had been on the run since 2018.

Başar was arrested in 2010 on suspicion of theft after posing as a public official. He reportedly went on the run in February 2018 while standing trial.

Police identified Başar's hiding place and launched an operation to arrest him.

However, police were startled by Başar's changed appearance. According to police, he had been living dressed as a woman and had significantly altered his appearance to evade arrest. Investigators also found that he had concealed his true identity by using his biological sister's ID card.

Police reportedly made a final confirmation through fingerprint checks and other means that the person was Başar, whom they had been tracking since 2018.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.