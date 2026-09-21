Husband in Divorce Suit Claims, "Neither Child Is Biologically Mine"—Wife's Unexpected Response

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A husband involved in divorce proceedings has shocked people by claiming that neither of his two children is his biological child.

According to China.com and other Chinese media outlets, a couple living in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, were locked in a court battle over the status of assets worth approximately 14 million yuan (about 2.9 billion won) as they prepared to divorce. The husband claims that his wife diverted marital property during their marriage, while she counters that most of the spending was necessary for running the company and daily living.

The husband then made the shocking claim that neither of their two children was biologically his.

Mr. Wang, who operates an e-commerce company selling electronic products in Shenzhen, has one son and one daughter with his wife, Ms. Zhang. The son is 22 years old, while the daughter is 18.

Mr. Wang claimed that he commissioned paternity tests from a third-party institution on two occasions last year. He said his daughter was tested in March 2025 and his son in December of the same year, with the results showing that neither child was biologically his. Ms. Zhang has not given a specific response to her husband's claim.

The property dispute has also emerged as a central issue between the couple.

Mr. Wang claims that his wife repeatedly transferred cash and made large withdrawals, siphoning off approximately 14 million yuan in marital assets.

According to Mr. Wang, his wife demanded a division of the company's assets when she filed for divorce. He agrees to the divorce and the division of property itself, but maintains that assets allegedly transferred or concealed during the marriage should also be examined along with the company property.

He also plans to seek reimbursement from his wife for the cost of raising the two children he claims are not biologically his.

Ms. Zhang denied her husband's claim that she had transferred 14 million yuan in assets. She explained that her bank accounts were also used for the company's fund transfers and expenditures, and that a substantial portion of the transaction records reflected money flows related to the company's operations.

She also maintained that the funds were not assets she had personally diverted, but rather "expenses necessary for daily life and work."

Regarding the paternity issue, she said, "It is difficult to respond at this time."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.