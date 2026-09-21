'Space Efficiency' Is the Trend: Coway Unveils the BEREX Triple Chair 2 Slim for Work, Relaxation and Massage

◇BEREX Triple Chair 2 Slim in taupe beige. Photo courtesy of Coway

Recently, "space efficiency" has emerged as a key trend in the home appliance and furniture markets, putting multifunctional products in the spotlight. Rising housing costs and the growing number of one- and two-person households have made effective use of limited space increasingly important.

In response to this trend, Coway has introduced the BEREX Triple Chair 2 Slim, a multifunctional chair that serves as an office chair during work, a reclining sofa when relaxing and a massage chair when relieving fatigue. The new product is 9% smaller in volume than the existing Triple Chair with Casters. Its hidden-wheel structure combines a minimalist design with easy mobility.

The chair can first be used as an office chair that provides lower-back comfort during remote work or extended study sessions. Its hidden massage-ball structure allows users to sit comfortably without pressure on their backs, while a firm head cushion stably supports the neck and head. The chair height can be adjusted by up to 5 cm. When the lower-back customization option is selected, its C-curve contouring design can be finely adjusted forward by up to 70 mm, helping users maintain proper posture.

Its electric reclining function allows users to adjust the angle from 110 degrees, suitable for work, to as much as 150 degrees for complete relaxation. The backrest and leg rest can be controlled independently, while a 3-zone heated seat gently warms the back, lower back, hips and legs to help relieve fatigue.

The chair also features sophisticated 3D massage technology. Its massage balls protrude by up to 83 mm and provide three-dimensional care through front-to-back movement in addition to up-and-down and side-to-side motion. Shoulder-detection sensors recognize the user's shoulder position and delicately massage the area from the neck to the lower back. Users can also finely adjust the massage-ball position to target specific areas. Compared with the previous product, it offers a wider range of 21 massage modes. In addition to the Swing Massage course, in which the backrest gently rocks back and forth, massage intensity can be adjusted across nine levels.

A Coway representative said, "The BEREX Triple Chair 2 Slim is a product that reduces the burden of the space occupied by massage chairs while maximizing the core function of massage," adding, "Going forward, we will continue to provide differentiated healing solutions tailored to housing trends and consumers' lifestyles."

Sohyung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.