"Targets harmful bacteria while protecting beneficial bacteria": New biomaterial developed to treat oral inflammation

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[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] A biomaterial has been developed that selectively targets harmful bacteria while protecting beneficial bacteria during the treatment of oral inflammation.

A joint research team involving Sung-Hwan Choi from the Department of Orthodontics, Jae-Kook Cha from the Department of Periodontology, and Mangal Utkarsh from the Department of Oral Biology at Yonsei University College of Dentistry; Jinkee Hong from Yonsei University's Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering; Giovanni Traverso from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); and Woo-jin Choi from Sungkyunkwan University's Department of Food and Biotechnology announced on the 21st that they had developed a biomaterial modeled after the body's mucous membranes. The material can inhibit the formation of harmful bacterial communities while maintaining a healthy microbial ecosystem.

Countless microorganisms live on the skin and in the mouth, intestines, and other parts of the body. When microorganisms remain in balance, they help maintain health. However, if certain harmful bacteria multiply excessively and disrupt that balance, they can lead to various diseases, including chronic inflammation. This condition is known as a "microbial imbalance."

Existing approaches have primarily relied on antimicrobial and disinfecting agents to reduce harmful bacteria. However, potent disinfectants can eliminate not only harmful bacteria but also the commensal microorganisms the body needs. This is why a technology is needed that selectively suppresses harmful bacteria while preserving an environment where beneficial bacteria can survive.

To address this problem, the research team focused on mucous membranes, which come into close contact with microorganisms in the body while maintaining a relatively stable microbial ecosystem.

Mucous membranes are not simply layers covering the inside of the body. They create a unique surface environment with both liquid- and solid-like properties. Professor Sung-Hwan Choi's team developed a biomaterial that mimics the physical and chemical characteristics of mucous membranes.

The material prevents harmful bacteria from sticking together and forming dense aggregates known as biofilms. Once a biofilm forms, bacteria become more resistant to external attacks and can cause persistent inflammation in surrounding tissues. The research team's material blocks this community formation by creating a surface environment similar to that of mucous membranes.

By contrast, beneficial commensal microorganisms are maintained stably. Rather than indiscriminately eliminating microorganisms, the material creates an environment in which harmful bacteria have difficulty becoming dominant, allowing the microbial ecosystem to regain a healthy balance.

The research team applied the biomaterial to infected wounds in animals and confirmed its efficacy. Acute and chronic inflammatory responses were significantly reduced at the sites treated with the material.

An analysis of microbial genes also showed that harmful bacteria capable of causing disease decreased, while beneficial commensal microorganisms remained stable. The expression of genes associated with the production of pathogenic toxins was also significantly suppressed.

Professor Sung-Hwan Choi said, "We expect this material to be used in a range of medical devices, including patches for treating oral diseases and surface coatings for dental implants." He added, "It could also be developed into a therapeutic material for chronic inflammatory diseases, including intestinal and skin diseases in which microbial imbalance contributes to disease development."

Professor Jae-Kook Cha stated, "This study presents a new approach to restoring balance in the microbial ecosystem by moving beyond conventional sterilization methods that indiscriminately eliminate harmful bacteria and engineering the mucosal environment naturally found in the human body." He added, "We will further develop it into a safe therapeutic material that can be used for various chronic inflammatory diseases."

The findings were published in a recent issue of Advanced Materials, an international journal of materials science (IF 29.1).

Jong-ho Jang, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Sung-Hwan Choi, Jae-Kook Cha, and Mangal Utkarsh

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.