Chronic National Health Insurance Premium Delinquents Own Up to 764 Homes: "Just 0.3% of Seized Real Estate Referred for Public Auction"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Although seizures of assets due to unpaid National Health Insurance premiums have increased, less than 0.3% of seized real estate has proceeded to public auction over the past five years.

According to data submitted to Seo Young-seok, a lawmaker on the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly from the Bucheon-si Gap constituency in Gyeonggi Province and secretary of the Democratic Party of Korea, by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) on the 21st, the number of asset seizures resulting from unpaid National Health Insurance premiums rose 67%, from 1,005,354 in 2021 to 1,682,861 in 2025. In particular, the share of bank deposit seizures increased from 66.4% to 78.3% during the same period, while the share of real estate seizures fell from 5.2% to 2.4%. The number of real estate seizures also declined 24%, from 52,532 to 39,975.

The number of people who own multiple homes has risen sharply among those subject to disclosure of their personal information for chronic National Health Insurance premium delinquency. The number of people owning at least 30 homes increased 6.2-fold, from six in 2022 to 37 in 2025. During the same period, the number of people owning at least 100 homes grew ninefold, from one to nine, while the number of disclosure subjects whose taxable property value exceeded KRW 1 billion increased 2.3-fold, from 163 to 376.

As of 2025, the person subject to disclosure who owned the most homes had 764 properties. The next-highest figures were 316, 231, 226 and 180 homes.

By contrast, 8,087 of the 10,444 people subject to disclosure of their personal information as chronic National Health Insurance premium delinquents last year were found to have no assets, accounting for 77.4%. The data showed a clear wealth gap among those subject to disclosure.

The NHIS said that the seizure of real estate and court and public auctions are under way for some delinquent premium payers who own multiple homes.

Of the 39,975 total real estate seizures, the share that led to a referral for public auction remained below 0.3% over the past five years. In 2021, 134 of the 52,532 real estate seizures were referred for public auction, representing 0.26%. In 2025, the figure was 114 out of 39,975, or 0.29%. During the same period, collections through public auctions fell from KRW 1.2 billion to KRW 660 million.

Seo Young-seok said, "As the number of people subject to disclosure who own dozens or hundreds of homes continues to rise, collection management must be more thorough for high-amount and chronic delinquents who have the ability to pay. In particular, we need to closely examine how the seizure of real estate actually led to payment and collection."

He added, "We must closely analyze the reasons for the low rate of conversion to public auctions by category, determine how many cases are difficult to sell because there is no surplus or because of senior claims, and devise effective collection measures based on the actual situation."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Lawmaker Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.