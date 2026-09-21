"There Are Sounds Coming from the Coffin"... Elderly Woman Thought to Be Dead Opens Her Eyes, Dies Two Days Later

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A woman in her 70s who was believed to have died in China and had been placed in a coffin awoke, startling those around her.

However, the elderly woman died just two days later.

According to Jimu News and other Chinese media outlets, Woman A, a resident of a village in Cangzhou, Hebei, had suffered from cerebral thrombosis for more than 10 years, and cancer had spread throughout her body. She died on the 8th. Her family placed her body in a refrigerated coffin to preserve it until other relatives living elsewhere could return.

But something unexpected happened the following evening, on the 9th.

Woman A's daughter-in-law heard a faint sound near the coffin. When a soft moan came from inside, the family immediately opened it to check her condition.

The family confirmed that Woman A was breathing again and moved her out of the coffin.

She reportedly did not make a full recovery, but regained enough consciousness to open her eyes.

A relative who visited Woman A on the afternoon of the 11th said she had her eyes open, but was in such poor condition that she could barely eat or drink properly.

However, the miracle did not last long. Woman A eventually died that night, and her family held her funeral on the 13th.

The story came to light after one of her family members posted about it on social media.

Online reactions included, "Did the elderly woman perhaps remain unable to close her eyes because she wanted to see her family members who were away?", "She may not have been dead from the beginning, but instead in what is known as a 'state of suspended animation' or a 'state that merely appeared to be death,'" and "Didn't a doctor confirm her death?"

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.