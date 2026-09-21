XEXYMIX Opens Its Seventh Regular Store in Japan in Tokyo's Jiyugaoka, Accelerating Offline Expansion

◇ XEXYMIX's Jiyugaoka store in Japan. Photo courtesy of XEXYMIX

XEXYMIX has opened its seventh regular store in Japan in Tokyo's Jiyugaoka, accelerating the expansion of its offline business in the country.

The company opened its first regular store in the area on the third floor of Jiyugaoka Muse Square, a new commercial facility that opened on the 17th in front of Jiyugaoka Station in Tokyo. Located in a third-floor lifestyle space featuring sportswear, interior products and a café, the store offers a range of products, including leggings, running gear and golf wear.

Jiyugaoka is an ideal commercial district for showcasing athleisure products, the company explained, as it attracts strong interest in fashion and lifestyle products and has a high concentration of yoga and fitness facilities.

XEXYMIX said its early-release 26FW "BLACK EDITION" series and Japan-exclusive "Non-Slip Crew Toe Socks" posted strong, steady sales alongside its bestsellers to mark the store's opening. According to the company, customers continued to visit from immediately after the store opened on weekdays, with an average of more than 10 customers staying at the store at any given time. The share of first-time visitors was also high, driven by the opening of the new commercial facility.

Driven by the strong customer traffic and sales, the Jiyugaoka store recorded approximately KRW 11 million in revenue on its opening day.

With this opening, XEXYMIX now operates four regular stores in Tokyo alone, building a denser offline sales network centered on major shopping districts.

An XEXYMIX official said, "We will continue to expand our offline locations in major commercial districts to strengthen local consumers' brand experience and sales base."

Kim So-hyeong, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.