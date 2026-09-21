The New Hyundai Tucson Returns After Six Years—Larger and Smarter

Hyundai Motor Company unveils the all-new Hyundai Tucson for the first time. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the fully redesigned fifth-generation all-new Hyundai Tucson for the first time in six years. The model features a larger body for improved interior space, a next-generation hybrid system, and the new Pleos Connect infotainment system.

Hyundai Motor Company held the All-New Tucson Media Day at the CJ ENM Studio Center in Paju-si, Gyeonggi Province, on the 18th and unveiled the new Hyundai Tucson. The model will be available with two powertrains—a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a 1.6-liter turbo hybrid system. Sales in South Korea are scheduled to begin in October, alongside the announcement of pricing.

Based on Hyundai Motor Company's design language, Art of Steel, the new Hyundai Tucson emphasizes a bolder SUV image than its predecessor. The front features vertically oriented H-Edge lighting daytime running lights and a horizontal slim center lamp, while the rear is equipped with prism rear lamps featuring patterns inside transparent lenses. The XRT trim, designed to meet demand for outdoor activities, adds a dedicated front grille, wheel-arch garnish, and skid plates.

The body has also grown in size. The vehicle's length, width, and wheelbase have increased by 60 mm, 40 mm, and 30 mm, respectively, over the previous model. Rear-seat headroom has been increased by 29 mm to 1031 mm, while the rear door opening angle has expanded from 73 degrees to 83 degrees. The cabin features a floating crash pad divided into upper and lower sections, along with a large center display.

The gasoline model pairs a 1.6-liter turbo engine, delivering 13 more horsepower than before, with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It produces a maximum 193 horsepower and 27.0 kgf·m of torque. The hybrid model uses Hyundai Motor Group's next-generation hybrid system to deliver a combined maximum output of 245 horsepower and combined fuel economy of 17.4 km/L.

The hybrid model features Coasting Guidance, which uses navigation data to predict deceleration zones and tells the driver when to release the accelerator. It also comes with Stay Mode, which allows occupants to use the climate-control and infotainment functions for a certain period while the vehicle remains stationary without the engine running.

Hyundai Motor Company unveils the all-new Hyundai Tucson for the first time. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Company also focused on improving driving stability and ride comfort. It increased the stiffness of the connection points between the front-wheel suspension and the body, while reinforcing the lower-body structure supporting the rear-wheel suspension. The hybrid model features E-Traction, which uses the drive motor to control the vehicle's vertical and longitudinal movements. The drag coefficient has been reduced from 0.33 to 0.30.

Safety and convenience features have also been enhanced. The Tucson is the first Hyundai model to feature redundant power for door unlocking, which maintains the door-unlocking function using backup power even when the main power supply is cut off in a collision. Pedal Misapplication Safety Assist, which limits power and applies the brakes when the accelerator is pressed incorrectly, and Forward Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist are standard across all trims.

Memory Reversing Assist, which remembers the vehicle's path and automatically steers while reversing, and Ground View, which displays the road surface beneath the vehicle on the infotainment screen, are also being introduced for the first time in the class. The model also comes standard with nine airbags and navigation-based Smart Cruise Control 2.

The new Hyundai Tucson is the first Hyundai Motor Company SUV to feature the next-generation Pleos Connect infotainment system. It supports Gleo AI, a large language model-based generative AI agent, as well as the Pleos App Market, where users can download external service apps. The cabin is equipped with a 16:9 display available in either 17-inch or 12.9-inch sizes.

A Hyundai Motor Company official said, "The all-new Hyundai Tucson is a model that has achieved innovation across design, space, electrification, and digital technology, befitting a fully redesigned model introduced after six years. It will set a new standard in the compact SUV market with product appeal at the highest level in its class."

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.