A Painting Bought for 40,000 Won Turns Out to Be Worth 350 Million Won? Work Emerges After 75 Years

Photo source: Freeman's auction

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A painting bought in the United States for just 40,000 won has turned out to be the work of a famous painter that had been missing for about 75 years. The painting will go up for auction in October, with an estimated top price of 350 million won.

According to the New York Post and other U.S. media outlets, an art collector visited a flea market in Michigan in July.

There, he spotted a grayish painting hanging on one side of a hallway. Several seashells were depicted in the work.

What caught the collector's eye in the lower-left corner was a small signature. It read, "Abercrombie, ’51."

Thinking the work might be something special, the collector bought it for $30, or about 40,000 won.

His hunch was soon confirmed.

After buying the painting, the collector visited the exhibition Gertrude Abercrombie: The Whole World Is a Mystery at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM). He then found a photograph of the $30 painting in the exhibition catalog.

The work was titled Alderman Merriam's Shells. It was painted in 1951 by American surrealist artist Gertrude Abercrombie.

Abercrombie was a Chicago-born surrealist painter who was born in February 1909 and died in July 1977. She was known for placing everyday subjects—including the moon, cats, doors, eggs, fruit and seashells—in distinctive, dreamlike settings.

The collector showed the painting to an expert to verify its authenticity and was told, "It's authentic."

The painting's provenance was also uncovered. Experts determined that Abercrombie gave it to John Reynolds, who was working as a doctor in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in exchange for medical treatment in 1952.

The Reynolds family reportedly kept the painting for about 75 years. Unaware of its value, however, the family put it up for sale at a flea market for just $30.

The painting is scheduled to be offered at a New York auction house in October. The auction house has estimated its value at $150,000–$250,000, or approximately 200 million–350 million won.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.