Cosmax Group Opens 2026 Second-Half Entry-Level Recruitment Drive; Applications Accepted Through September 30

◇Cosmax Group's 2026 second-half open recruitment for new employees. Image courtesy of Cosmax Group

Cosmax Group is conducting open recruitment for entry-level employees for the second half of 2026.

Major group affiliates, including holding company Cosmax BTI, Cosmax, COSMAX NBT, Cosmax Bio and COSMAX PHARMA, are participating in the recruitment. The available positions are centered on R&I (Research & Innovation) and also include marketing (sales), overseas sales, strategic marketing, design, and QA/QC.

Eligible applicants include graduates of four-year universities or graduate schools and those expected to graduate in February 2027. The selection process consists of a document screening, an AI competency assessment and practical interview, a final interview, and a pre-employment medical examination. Successful candidates will join the company in December 2026. Applications can be submitted through the Cosmax Group recruitment website by 4 p.m. on September 30.

The company is also continuing its policy of giving preference to candidates with strong AI skills. A separate application question asks applicants to describe an experience in which they used AI tools to develop their capabilities or improve work efficiency.

Cosmax Group has also expanded its in-person recruitment outreach. It held an information session at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) and is preparing a recruitment counseling session at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO). The group plans to meet not only talented science and engineering researchers in the Seoul metropolitan area but also outstanding candidates from across the country.

Online, the recruitment website's "Job Interviews" section introduces employees' actual roles and the company's organizational culture. A video titled "A Day in the Life of a Cosmax Overseas Sales Representative," released with the YouTube channel "Catch TV" in March, recorded approximately 130,000 views. The group's official Instagram account also features stories about employees, new products, and recruitment.

A Cosmax Group representative said, "As K-Beauty is setting a new standard for the global cosmetics industry and driving innovation, we look forward to meeting the talent who will help shape this movement. We hope many ambitious applicants will join us in opening a new era of K-Beauty with Cosmax Group."

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.