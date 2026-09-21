A bulging lump in the abdomen may signal a 'hernia'—avoid lifting heavy objects and watch out for constipation and coughing

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Organs in the human body stay in place with support from surrounding muscles and tissues. However, if the muscles or tissues surrounding an organ become weakened or separate, the intestines or fatty tissue can protrude through the opening and out of their normal position. This is called a hernia. According to the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA)'s statistics on diseases of public interest, the number of hernia patients rose from 88,790 in 2020 to 104,797 in 2024, an increase of about 18% in five years. As the number of patients continues to rise, it is important to know the main symptoms and warning signs of a hernia.

At first, a hernia may cause only a bulge in a specific area or a feeling of heaviness and discomfort, making it easy to dismiss. However, as the condition worsens, it can lead to serious complications such as bowel obstruction or bowel necrosis. Suspected symptoms should not be taken lightly, and patients should receive appropriate treatment at the right time. The causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention of hernias are outlined with advice from Bong Jun-woo, a professor of colorectal and anal surgery at Korea University Guro Hospital.

◇Inguinal hernias in the groin are the most common

Hernias can occur in various parts of the body, but most develop in the abdominal wall, which consists of muscles and tissues surrounding the abdomen. When a weakened area or opening forms in the abdominal wall, the peritoneum, the thin membrane surrounding the abdominal cavity, can bulge outward in the shape of a sac. The intestines or fatty tissue may then protrude through the opening.

Hernias have various causes. Some people are born with an opening because part of the abdominal wall fails to close properly. As people age, their muscles and tissues may weaken, or tissues at a surgical site may separate. The risk of developing a hernia can also increase when intra-abdominal pressure remains elevated due to repeated straining caused by chronic coughing or constipation, lifting heavy objects, pregnancy or ascites.

Hernias are classified into several types according to where they occur. The most common type is an inguinal hernia, which develops in the groin. Other types include femoral hernias, which occur where the thigh and lower abdomen meet; incisional hernias, which develop when tissue around a surgical scar becomes weakened; and umbilical hernias, in which the intestines or other tissue protrude through a weak area around the navel. In particular, a femoral hernia is more likely than an inguinal hernia to trap the protruding bowel in a narrow opening, preventing it from returning to its normal position. If this condition persists, the blood supply to the bowel can be cut off, damaging the intestinal tissue or causing necrosis, so prompt treatment is necessary.

◇A bulging lump is the hallmark symptom; pain and vomiting may also occur

The most common symptom of a hernia is a bulging lump that can be felt beneath the skin. In the early stages, the protrusion is small and causes little or no pain. It often becomes more noticeable when pressure is placed on the abdomen, such as when standing or coughing. Conversely, the protruding area may move back in and become unnoticeable when the person lies down. As the hernia progresses, however, the protrusion may no longer go back in easily. If the bowel becomes trapped at the hernia site and cannot return to its normal position, severe pain may occur along with nausea, vomiting and fever.

If these symptoms recur or the protruding area gradually grows, patients should not leave it untreated and should seek medical attention for an accurate diagnosis. Hernias are usually diagnosed through a physical examination in which the protruding area is visually examined and palpated. Doctors also check whether the bulge becomes more pronounced when the patient coughs or strains the abdominal muscles. If a physical examination is insufficient or another condition needs to be ruled out, ultrasonography or computed tomography (CT) may be performed.

◇Surgery is the definitive treatment for hernias; laparoscopic and robotic procedures depend on the patient's condition

After a hernia is diagnosed, the treatment method is determined by comprehensively considering its location and size, the condition of the abdominal wall and the patient's overall health. The definitive treatment for a hernia is surgery, which returns the protruding bowel or tissue to its original position and reinforces the weakened abdominal wall. Surgical options include open, laparoscopic and robotic surgery.

Both laparoscopic and robotic surgery involve inserting a camera and surgical instruments through small incisions, which can reduce postoperative pain and promote faster recovery. Robotic surgery, in particular, allows surgeons to view the surgical site three-dimensionally through a high-resolution camera and precisely manipulate articulated instruments. As a result, its use in hernia surgery has been increasing in recent years. According to a Korean study published in the Journal of the Korean Surgical Society, the number of robotic inguinal hernia surgeries rose from 19 in 2019 to 226 in 2022.

Professor Bong Jun-woo said, "A treatment plan should be developed after carefully assessing the patient's previous surgical history and current abdominal-wall condition." He added, "It is important to receive treatment at a medical institution that not only selects a surgical method suited to the patient's condition, but also provides systematic care ranging from postoperative pain control, early ambulation and a return to daily activities to lifestyle management to prevent recurrence."

◇Recurrent and incisional hernias make surgery more challenging

Hernia recurrence after surgery also requires attention. Incisional hernias, in particular, have a relatively high risk of recurrence even after surgery. According to European Hernia Society (EHS) guidelines, recurrence rates after incisional hernia surgery have been reported at 23% to 50%. Recurrent hernias can be more difficult to treat because previous surgery may have altered the abdominal wall's anatomy or caused adhesions.

When previous surgery has made the abdominal wall's structure complex, robotic surgery can be particularly useful. Its magnified view allows surgeons to distinguish normal tissue from areas with adhesions in detail, while its precise instruments can be manipulated even in confined spaces. This makes it possible to dissect the necessary areas while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue. Robotic surgery also helps surgeons stably reconstruct the weakened abdominal wall by closing the abdominal-wall defect and positioning surgical mesh appropriately.

Professor Bong Jun-woo said, "In complex hernia surgery, it is important to reconstruct the weakened abdominal wall as stably as possible while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue." He continued, "Precise dissection and abdominal-wall reconstruction can reduce unnecessary tissue damage during surgery, lessen postoperative pain and the burden of recovery, and help patients return to their daily lives more quickly."

◇Maintain a healthy weight and manage constipation and chronic coughing

To prevent hernias and reduce the risk of recurrence, it is important to prevent excessive pressure from being repeatedly placed on the abdomen. People should maintain a healthy weight and, if constipation causes straining during bowel movements or chronic coughing persists, prevent repeated increases in intra-abdominal pressure through lifestyle changes and appropriate treatment. When lifting heavy objects, it is better to bend the knees and use the strength of the legs as well, rather than relying solely on the back and abdominal muscles.

Professor Bong Jun-woo emphasized, "A hernia is not simply a condition caused by lifting heavy objects or exerting oneself too much. It develops through the combined effects of multiple factors that increase intra-abdominal pressure when the abdominal wall is weakened." He added, "It is important to consistently manage the condition by reducing factors that place excessive strain on the abdomen in daily life and by returning to normal activities in accordance with one's recovery after surgery."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Bong Jun-woo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.