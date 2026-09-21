Flu Arrives a Month Early: Why You Should Rush to Get Vaccinated

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As the number of influenza patients has recently surged, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) issued an influenza epidemic advisory for the 2026–2027 season on the 11th. The advisory came more than a month earlier than in the previous season, 2025–2026, and was the earliest issued since sentinel surveillance began in 2011. This year, influenza cases are rising particularly rapidly among school-age children and infants and young children, making active prevention especially important. Vaccination lowers the risk of influenza infection and helps reduce the risks of severe illness, hospitalization, and death among high-risk groups. With help from Moon Soo Youn, a professor of infectious diseases at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, we examine how influenza differs from the common cold and review vaccination information for this season.

◇ This year's flu season arrives more than a month early, spreading mainly among children and adolescents

Influenza, which eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been circulating again since the 2022–2023 season. This year, the season began even earlier. An influenza epidemic advisory that was issued on October 17 last year was issued more than a month earlier this year, on September 11. The outbreak is spreading particularly among children and adolescents who have frequent contact with others through group activities at schools and academies. According to Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA) statistics, about 1.7 million children aged 0 to 14 received treatment for influenza last year, accounting for 41.2% of all patients. Influenza is highly contagious and can cause sudden high fever, muscle aches, and other severe systemic symptoms, so particular caution is needed during an outbreak.

◇ If high fever and muscle aches appear suddenly, it may be influenza rather than a common cold

Influenza is not simply a 'bad cold.' The common cold is caused by various viruses, including rhinoviruses, whereas influenza is caused by influenza viruses. Cold symptoms such as a runny or stuffy nose and sore throat usually develop gradually, making it difficult for most people to remember exactly when they began. By contrast, influenza often causes sudden systemic symptoms, including high fever, severe muscle aches, and headaches, making the onset relatively easy to identify. Medical attention should be sought if symptoms do not improve after more than seven days or worsen, or if a fever of 39°C or higher or difficulty breathing occurs.

◇ From pneumonia to heart and brain disorders: Beware of influenza complications

Influenza does not always end as a simple respiratory infection and can lead to various complications. The most common is pneumonia, while acute otitis media and sinusitis may also occur. Other possible complications include cardiovascular conditions such as myocarditis and pericarditis, as well as neurological conditions such as encephalitis and encephalopathy. In rare cases, influenza can also lead to musculoskeletal conditions such as rhabdomyolysis. Existing illnesses, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, may worsen rapidly as a result of influenza. These complications are more likely to occur in high-risk groups, including children, adults aged 65 and older, pregnant women, people with chronic conditions such as diabetes or chronic lung disease, and those with weakened immune systems.

◇ Vaccines lower the risks of severe illness, hospitalization, and death, but annual vaccination is necessary

According to data from the KDCA, influenza vaccination is reported to reduce the risk of hospitalization among adults aged 65 and older by approximately 50% to 60% and the risk of death by approximately 80%. Although flu vaccines do not completely prevent infection, they play an important role in preventing the disease from progressing to severe illness after infection.

In addition, influenza vaccines are reformulated each year to match the viruses expected to circulate during that season. Therefore, people should be vaccinated again this year even if they received a shot last year. Local reactions such as swelling or a burning sensation at the injection site may occur, but they usually improve on their own within one to two days.

◇ Getting a pneumococcal vaccine along with a flu shot can be an efficient choice

People should also consider receiving a pneumococcal vaccine along with their influenza vaccination. Pneumococcus is a major cause of bacterial pneumonia, and vaccination is particularly important for infants and young children and adults aged 65 and older, who are vulnerable to pneumococcal infections. Influenza and pneumococcal vaccines can be administered on the same day, so receiving both when visiting a medical institution for a flu shot is one option.

Professor Moon Soo Youn explained, "Influenza and pneumococcal vaccines do not affect each other, so it is safe to receive them on the same day. With one visit to a medical institution, people can prevent both infectious diseases, making simultaneous vaccination an efficient option for high-risk groups."

◇ National immunization program begins, expanding eligibility for children through age 14

From September 21 through April 30, 2027, the KDCA will conduct the national influenza immunization program for the 2026–2027 season for children, pregnant women, and adults aged 65 and older. Starting this season, eligibility for children has been expanded from those aged six months to 13 years to those aged six months to 14 years to help prevent the spread of influenza among school-age adolescents. Regardless of the number of previous doses received, all children aged six months to 14 years can be vaccinated starting September 21, and pregnant women can also receive their shots from the same day. People aged 65 and older will be vaccinated in stages by age group beginning October 6. Vaccinations are available at nearby designated medical institutions or public health centers regardless of the person's registered address. Nearby designated institutions can be found on the Vaccination Assistant website.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Moon Soo Youn

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.