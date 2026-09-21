"Infiltrative Type and Larger Tumors Raise Recurrence Risk of Rare Pancreatic Cancer by Up to Sevenfold"

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that pancreatic acinar cell carcinoma, a rare pancreatic cancer, appears in three imaging patterns, and that tumor size and the infiltrative type are independent predictors of postoperative recurrence.

A research team led by Professor Choi Seo-yeon of Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital conducted a retrospective multicenter study of 36 patients with pathologically confirmed pancreatic acinar cell carcinoma treated at three tertiary hospitals—Samsung Medical Center, Severance Hospital, and Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital—from 2008 to 2024.

The researchers analyzed preoperative CT and MRI scans and classified the tumors into three imaging types—type I, type II, and type III—based on their growth patterns as well-defined solid masses.

Of the 36 tumors, 19 were type I, making it the most common, followed by eight type II tumors and nine type III tumors. Type I tumors were the largest, measuring 6.3 cm on average. Venous thrombosis (31.6%) and a lobulated internal structure (78.9%) were also observed more frequently in type I tumors than in types II and III.

Recurrence was confirmed in 13 of the 28 patients who underwent curative-intent surgery, representing 46.4%. Multivariate analysis showed that the risk of recurrence increased 1.7-fold for every 1-cm increase in tumor size. Type III tumors had a 7.7-fold higher risk of recurrence than type I tumors, confirming both factors as independent predictors of recurrence.

Professor Choi Seo-yeon said, "Pancreatic acinar cell carcinoma is a very rare tumor, and diagnosis is often challenging because its imaging findings overlap with those of other common pancreatic tumors." She added, "By systematically establishing three subtypes based on imaging patterns, this study is expected to provide practical help to radiology professionals in more actively suspecting the disease in clinical practice, identifying patients at high risk of recurrence in advance, and developing treatment strategies."

The findings were published in European Radiology, the official journal of the European radiology society.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Choi Seo-yeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.