A 100-Year Analysis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: "South Korea Has Moved Beyond a Surge in Patients and Entered the Accumulation Stage"

Asia is currently transitioning from the latter part of Stage 2, the stage of rapidly rising incidence, to Stage 3, the stage of compounding prevalence.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A research team led by Professor Seo Jeong-guk of the Department of Gastroenterology at Chung-Ang University Hospital has analyzed how inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) increased across Asia over the past 100 years and announced findings outlining future directions for medical responses.

The study, titled "The trajectory of inflammatory bowel disease in East and Southeast Asia: transitioning from acceleration in incidence to compounding prevalence," was published in the latest issue of The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology (IF 39.1), the world's most prestigious journal in gastroenterology.

The study involved leading epidemiologist Professor Gilaad G. Kaplan of the University of Calgary in Canada, as well as Dr. Shinji Okabayashi and IBD researchers from major Asian countries. From South Korea, Professor Seo Jeong-guk of the Department of Gastroenterology at Chung-Ang University Hospital, Professor Park Sang-hyeong of the Department of Gastroenterology at Asan Medical Center, and Yang Seok-gyun, director of Daehang Hospital, participated as co-researchers.

The research team comprehensively analyzed changes in the incidence and prevalence of IBD, the disease's historical trajectory, and the development of healthcare systems in five Asian regions, including South Korea, Japan, China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

Based on epidemiological data accumulated over approximately 100 years since the first case of IBD was reported in Japan in the 1920s, the team systematized the disease's spread alongside economic development and urbanization into a four-stage epidemiological evolution model: emergence, acceleration in incidence, compounding prevalence, and equilibrium.

The analysis found that Asia is passing through Stage 2, the stage of accelerating incidence, during which IBD prevalence is rising rapidly amid changes in living conditions, including the Westernization of dietary habits, improvements in the environment and hygiene, and antibiotic use during infancy and early childhood.

South Korea has followed the same trend. After IBD incidence rose sharply from the 2000s onward, the country is now considered to be in the latter part of Stage 2, when the number of patients continues to accumulate. This means that the medical and social burden could grow further as both existing and newly diagnosed patients accumulate.

IBD is a chronic inflammatory disease represented by Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Although it is known to occur mainly in younger people, the number of older patients is also increasing as patients survive with the disease for longer periods, making long-term disease management and life-course treatment strategies increasingly important.

To effectively manage the rapidly growing number of IBD patients, the research team presented the following as key guidelines: establishing early-diagnosis infrastructure and multidisciplinary care models; developing life-course-specific treatment systems for older patients and pediatric and adolescent patients, including pediatric-to-adult transition care; and implementing reasonable drug-pricing and reimbursement policies to reduce the financial burden of expensive treatments such as biologics. The team also called for the establishment of sustainable clinical care systems and public health policies.

Professor Seo Jeong-guk said, "IBD was once regarded primarily as a disease occurring in the West, but the number of patients has recently been increasing rapidly across Asia, including South Korea." He added, "This global collaborative study is significant because it comprehensively summarizes how IBD has increased across Asia over the past 100 years and presents clinical and policy directions for preparing for the medical burden that will continue to accumulate."

Professor Seo continued, "In actual clinical settings, patient groups are becoming increasingly diverse and complex, with more people being newly diagnosed in older age groups as well as among younger patients." He added, "I will continue to focus on research and clinical care so that personalized treatment can be provided based on standardized care protocols and multidisciplinary systems tailored to patients' ages and disease characteristics."

Professor Seo Jeong-guk specializes in the diagnosis and therapeutic endoscopy of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, colon polyps, and colorectal cancer in the Department of Gastroenterology at Chung-Ang University Hospital. He is also actively conducting big-data research and contributing to the advancement of IBD research in South Korea and abroad.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Seo Jeong-guk of the Department of Gastroenterology at Chung-Ang University Hospital, Professor Park Sang-hyeong of the Department of Gastroenterology at Asan Medical Center, and Yang Seok-gyun,

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.