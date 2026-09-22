Three Major Symptoms of Retinal Detachment You Should Know Even If You Are Usually Healthy

Retinal detachment is usually painless. As a result, many people dismiss the symptoms as simple fatigue and do not seek medical attention. However, there are three symptoms that should always be remembered.

The first is a sudden increase in floaters. Some people normally see small dots or thread-like shapes drifting in front of their eyes. However, if black spots or lines suddenly multiply as if ink had been spilled, it may indicate a retinal tear or vitreous hemorrhage.

The second is photopsia. If you see flashes that resemble lightning even though there is no actual light, it may be a sign that the vitreous is pulling on the retina.

The third is a curtain-like obstruction of the visual field. If part of the peripheral vision is initially blocked and the affected area expands over time, retinal detachment is likely progressing. In particular, when this third symptom appears, it should be treated as an emergency, and an ophthalmologist should be consulted as soon as possible.

Treatment depends on the extent of the retinal detachment. If there is only a retinal tear and detachment has not yet occurred, laser treatment can often prevent it from progressing. However, once retinal detachment has developed, surgery is usually necessary. Common procedures include vitrectomy and scleral buckling.

Vitrectomy involves removing the vitreous that is pulling on the retina and using gas or silicone oil to keep the retina pressed against its proper position. It is generally performed when the detachment has progressed relatively far or is accompanied by vitreous hemorrhage.

Scleral buckling, on the other hand, involves placing a silicone band around the outside of the eye to support the eyeball wall inward, helping the torn portion of the retina reattach. The appropriate treatment is determined by considering the extent of the detachment, the location of the tear, and whether the macula is involved. These procedures should be performed at a facility equipped with advanced diagnostic instruments and staffed by experienced medical professionals to ensure safety. Even after surgery, it is important to carefully manage the recovery process through measures such as maintaining the prescribed position, using eye drops, and attending regular follow-up appointments.

Unfortunately, there is no way to completely prevent retinal detachment. This is because some causes, such as aging and high myopia, cannot be controlled. However, there are ways to reduce the risk and detect it early. People with high myopia, those who have experienced retinal detachment in one eye, those who have undergone cataract surgery, and those with a family history should undergo regular retinal examinations every six months to one year. Wearing protective eyewear during sports or work involving a risk of strong impact can also be helpful.

Above all, the most important preventive measure is to know the symptoms of retinal detachment accurately. If floaters suddenly increase or your vision appears to be blocked by a curtain, do not wait—visit an ophthalmologist immediately. Rather than dismissing the symptoms as simple fatigue, obtaining an accurate diagnosis at an ophthalmology hospital equipped with advanced diagnostic systems is the most reliable way to protect your vision for years to come.

Expert guidance: Song Yong-yeon, director of the Retina Center at Jeonju Onnuri Eye Hospital

◇ Song Yong-yeon, director of the Retina Center at Jeonju Onnuri Eye Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.