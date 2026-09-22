"People infected with COVID-19 twice face a fivefold higher risk of respiratory disease and a fourfold higher risk of back disorders"

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Adults infected with COVID-19 two or more times were 76% more likely to develop new conditions, including respiratory and back disorders, than those with no history of infection, a study found.

Researchers from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Statistics Canada analyzed data from 8,809 adults. Their findings were recently published in the Canada Communicable Disease Report.

Among the study participants, approximately 47% had been infected with COVID-19 once, while about 20% had experienced two or more infections.

Approximately 11% of all participants were diagnosed with a new condition during the study period.

The researchers analyzed the association between the number of COVID-19 infections and diagnoses of new health conditions. Compared with people who had never been infected, the proportion of those who reported being infected with COVID-19 two or more times was 76% higher.

The difference was particularly pronounced for respiratory diseases, which were about five times more common. Back disorders were about 3.8 times more common.

An association with new diagnoses was also found among people whose symptoms persisted for a long time after COVID-19 infection. Those who said their symptoms continued for at least three months after infection were 3.35 times more likely to be diagnosed with a new condition than those whose symptoms did not persist that long. Diagnoses of cardiovascular disease and hypertension were 2.54 times and 2.22 times higher, respectively. New conditions were diagnosed relatively more often among older adults. New diagnoses were also reported more frequently among current smokers, people with obesity, people with disabilities, and those with one or more preexisting conditions.

However, the researchers emphasized that these findings do not mean COVID-19 itself directly caused the new conditions. People with more severe or persistent symptoms may visit medical institutions more often, increasing the likelihood that other conditions will be newly detected.

The researchers also cited as a limitation the fact that much of the information about participants' health status and COVID-19 infection history was collected through self-reporting.

They stated that further studies using more long-term and objective data are needed to accurately determine the long-term health effects of COVID-19.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.