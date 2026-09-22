Holiday Overeating: Beware of Indigestion... Persistent or Recurrent Symptoms May Be Caused by Another Condition

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Holiday meals typically feature more food than usual. With foods prepared for ancestral rites, savory pancakes, seasoned vegetables, ribs and other holiday dishes, as well as fruit and snacks, mealtimes can easily become longer. As meal portions naturally increase and people continue eating between meals, the stomach has less time to rest. Eating late into the night while becoming less physically active can also make bloating and stomach discomfort more likely.

Indigestion is not the diagnostic name of a specific disease but a collective term for various digestive symptoms associated with eating. A common symptom is a bloated or uncomfortable feeling after meals, and some people may experience early satiety, in which they feel full after eating only a small amount. A sensation that food remains in the stomach may persist after a meal, while pain or a burning sensation may develop in the upper abdomen. Bloating, nausea and belching may also occur, sometimes accompanied by heartburn and acid reflux.

◇Persistent or Recurrent Indigestion May Indicate Another Condition

Indigestion cannot always be attributed simply to eating too much. Possible causes include conditions involving lesions in the stomach or duodenum, such as gastritis and peptic ulcers, as well as gastroesophageal reflux disease and Helicobacter pylori infection. Medications may also trigger gastrointestinal symptoms, while stress and anxiety can affect gastrointestinal sensation and movement, potentially worsening symptoms.

During the holidays, several eating habits that trigger or worsen these digestive symptoms can easily overlap. Eating more food than usual in a short period can fill the stomach and increase discomfort after meals. Fatty foods such as savory pancakes and fried dishes can delay stomach emptying, prolonging the feeling of fullness. Lying down immediately after eating or continuing to eat late at night can worsen acid reflux symptoms.

Professor Na Soo-young of The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital said, "A sudden increase in food intake during the holidays can temporarily cause digestive symptoms that are not normally present. The eating habit of continuing to snack between meals, in addition to consuming a large amount of food at once, can also have an impact." She added, "Even during the holidays, it is best to keep food portions and mealtimes broadly similar to usual."

Temporary indigestion may improve by adjusting food intake and changing lifestyle habits. However, if symptoms recur or persist for a long time, it is necessary to determine whether another condition is responsible. Medical attention is particularly important if there is unintentional weight loss, repeated vomiting, black stools or gastrointestinal bleeding. Professional evaluation is also needed if swallowing becomes difficult or severe abdominal pain persists.

To identify the cause of indigestion, doctors examine when the symptoms began, how they relate to meals and whether the patient is taking any medications. When necessary, an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy is performed to check for organic diseases such as gastritis, peptic ulcers and stomach cancer. Helicobacter pylori infection can be detected through a urea breath test or stool test. Depending on the symptoms, abdominal ultrasound or CT scans may also be used to check for diseases of the liver, gallbladder or pancreas.

If discomfort continues even though no organic disease that could explain the symptoms is found during testing, functional dyspepsia may be considered. Symptoms can be affected when the stomach does not relax sufficiently to accommodate food or when the stomach and duodenum respond excessively to stimulation. Some patients mainly experience uncomfortable fullness after meals and early satiety, while others primarily have pain or a burning sensation in the upper abdomen.

Professor Na Soo-young explained, "Functional dyspepsia can cause recurring discomfort after meals even when no particular abnormality is found during an endoscopy." She added, "Doctors can distinguish the cause by examining the pattern and timing of symptoms. If lifestyle adjustments alone are not sufficient, medication tailored to the symptoms may be used alongside them."

◇Controlling Portion Sizes and Eating Speed Is Important... Keep Sleep Hours Consistent

Treatment varies depending on the cause and symptoms. If Helicobacter pylori is detected, eradication therapy is administered. For acid-related symptoms, acid-suppressing medications such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) may be used. Gastrointestinal motility agents may be prescribed for functional dyspepsia, and low-dose tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) may be considered when patients do not respond adequately to initial treatment.

During the holidays, it is more important to control portion sizes and eating speed than to avoid specific foods altogether. Rather than eating a large amount at once, serve small portions of various foods and eat slowly. It is best to stop eating once you begin to feel full. Limit fatty foods such as savory pancakes and fried dishes, and avoid overeating foods that have previously caused stomach discomfort. Do not lie down immediately after meals; instead, move around lightly and reduce late-night eating. Even during the holiday break, try to keep mealtimes and sleep schedules broadly consistent with your normal routine.

Professor Na Soo-young stressed, "Even if you think you are eating only small amounts of several different foods during the holidays, your total daily intake may still increase substantially compared with usual." She continued, "Rather than eating a large amount at once, divide your portions and leave enough time before the next meal. If indigestion continues after the holiday break or the symptoms gradually worsen, do not assume it is simply due to overeating; seek medical care to determine the cause."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun reporter, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Na Soo-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.