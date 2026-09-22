"Painful Lower-Body Obesity—Could It Be Lipedema?" Seven in 10 Liposuction Patients Report Less Pain

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] If fat in the lower body stubbornly remains despite consistent exercise and dietary control, and is accompanied by pain or frequent swelling, the condition may not be simple lower-body obesity. It could be lipedema, a condition that may require separate treatment.

A recent study of patients with lipedema found that liposuction improved pain and quality of life, drawing attention to its therapeutic potential. The study was published in The Lancet, one of the world's most prestigious medical journals.

◇ Lipedema affects 10% to 11% of women and may cause pain and easy bruising

Lipedema is a chronic disorder of the subcutaneous fat tissue that primarily affects women. It is characterized by the symmetrical accumulation of fat in areas such as the thighs, hips, arms and abdomen. Unlike ordinary obesity, lipedema often causes pain when the affected areas are pressed and can lead to easy bruising. The skin may become uneven, and varicose veins may also develop. An imbalanced body shape between the upper and lower body is another characteristic. The condition is believed to affect approximately 10% to 11% of women, making it relatively common. However, because its symptoms can resemble those of ordinary obesity or lymphedema, accurate diagnosis is important.

Lipedema can run in families, and its symptoms may worsen alongside hormonal changes such as puberty, pregnancy and menopause. As the condition progresses, pain and tenderness may intensify, while the legs may feel heavy or become fatigued easily. In severe cases, walking can also become uncomfortable. Changes in leg shape may create psychological stress in daily life, including when going out or interacting with others.

A recently published literature review also identified lipedema as a disease distinct from obesity and highlighted the need to standardize its diagnostic criteria and treatments. Until now, symptoms have primarily been managed with conservative treatments such as diet and exercise, compression therapy, and manual lymphatic drainage. However, these approaches have limitations in reducing the accumulated fatty tissue itself.

◇ Leg pain decreased in seven of 10 patients after liposuction, confirming the treatment's potential

The study was conducted at 11 medical institutions, including University Hospital Cologne, and compared the effects of liposuction and conservative treatment in 410 women with stage 1 to 3 lipedema. The researchers randomly assigned 278 participants to the liposuction group and 132 to the conservative-treatment group, then assessed changes in leg pain and quality of life one year later.

The results showed that 190 patients, or 68% of the liposuction group, experienced a reduction of at least two points in leg pain after one year. This represented a decrease of at least two points on a 10-point pain scale, which is considered clinically meaningful pain relief. In contrast, the same level of pain reduction was observed in 10 patients, or 8%, in the conservative-treatment group. The liposuction group also showed greater improvements across several measures of quality of life. The research team explained that the findings provide stronger support for the potential of liposuction as a treatment for lipedema.

The study has also sparked interest in whether liposuction could be used as a treatment option for lipedema.

Ahn Jae-hyun, chief director of Global365mc Incheon Hospital, said, "Previous studies have also reported symptom relief and improved quality of life after liposuction for conditions including lipedema, lymphedema and gynecomastia." He added, "This study is significant because it compared liposuction with conservative treatment in patients with lipedema and objectively measured the treatment effects." However, he cautioned, "Long-term follow-up studies are needed to confirm the efficacy and safety of liposuction for lipedema."

He went on to explain, "Some people regard lipedema simply as more severe lower-body obesity than others and believe it can be improved through diet and exercise alone." He added, "Because accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment based on each patient's condition are urgently needed, liposuction should also be recognized through this study as one practical treatment option for reducing pain and helping patients return to their daily lives."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.