Suddenly Started High-Intensity Exercise, Then Developed Cola-Colored Urine... Suspect 'This'

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[Sportschosun | Jang Jong-ho] More people are engaging in outdoor activities and exercise during the fall. However, those who resume exercising after a long break or suddenly increase their workout volume should be cautious, as they may develop rhabdomyolysis rather than simple muscle soreness.

Delayed-onset muscle soreness results from minor muscle damage after exercise and generally improves over several days. Rhabdomyolysis, by contrast, occurs when damaged muscle cells release myoglobin and other substances into the bloodstream. In severe cases, it can lead to complications such as acute kidney injury (AKI), making early diagnosis and treatment important.

Yu Mi-jeong, a professor of nephrology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, said, "Recently, the number of patients in their 20s and 30s who come to the hospital with rhabdomyolysis after starting high-intensity exercise such as CrossFit or marathon running, or suddenly increasing their exercise volume, has been rising." She explained, "It often occurs when people who do not usually exercise engage in strenuous workouts over a short period or exercise at an intensity beyond their fitness level."

The main symptoms of rhabdomyolysis include severe muscle pain, swelling in the affected muscles, reduced muscle strength, and cola-colored or dark brown urine. It can mainly affect large muscle groups such as the thighs, calves, lower back, and shoulders. Generalized weakness, nausea, and vomiting may also occur.

A change in urine color to cola-colored or dark brown is a major symptom that may indicate rhabdomyolysis. This happens because myoglobin released into the bloodstream by damaged muscles passes through the kidneys and is excreted in the urine. Myoglobin can place a strain on the kidneys and, in severe cases, may lead to AKI.

The risk of rhabdomyolysis may increase when people who normally exercise very little suddenly engage in high-intensity workouts or substantially increase the intensity and duration of their exercise. Caution is also needed when strenuous workouts such as CrossFit, spinning, or interval training involve repeatedly using muscles at high intensity over a short period. The risk can be even greater when people exercise for long periods in hot conditions or become dehydrated.

Therefore, when starting a new exercise routine in the fall or resuming workouts after a long break, it is important to gradually increase the intensity and duration according to one's fitness level. When exercising outdoors for an extended period, people should consider the weather and their physical condition and prevent dehydration by taking sufficient breaks and drinking enough fluids.

After exercising, people should stop their workout and seek medical attention if they experience muscle pain or swelling that is unusually severe or lasts longer than expected, weakness in the arms or legs, urine that turns red, brown, or cola-colored, or a noticeable decrease in urine output.

Professor Yu Mi-jeong emphasized, "Some patients develop rhabdomyolysis after starting high-intensity exercise or suddenly increasing their workout volume during the seasonal change. Most cases of rhabdomyolysis improve with IV fluid treatment, but some patients with severe disease can progress to AKI and require dialysis. If symptoms such as severe muscle pain or cola-colored urine appear, early diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential."

She added, "Most cases of rhabdomyolysis can improve with IV fluid treatment, but some patients with severe disease may progress to AKI and require dialysis. If you experience unusually severe muscle pain, reduced muscle strength, or cola-colored urine after exercising, do not dismiss it as ordinary muscle soreness; seek medical care promptly."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yu Mi-jeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.