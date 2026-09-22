"My Husband Earned 1.1 Million Won a Month, So I Turned to Live Streaming"... Spent 130 Million Won on Plastic Surgery

Photo credit: Ameba Times

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Japanese single mother in her 30s who spent approximately 130 million won on cosmetic surgery has revealed how she raised the money through live streaming. She said she began live streaming because her former husband earned only 1.1 million won a month.

According to Japanese media outlet Ameba Times, Ayano, 31, a single mother raising her nine-year-old daughter alone, appeared on an entertainment program and opened up about her life, what led her to undergo cosmetic surgery, and how she raised the money for it.

Ayano said she struggled financially during her marriage. At the time, her former husband's monthly take-home pay was approximately 130,000 yen, or about 1.1 million won. She said on the program, "When I was married, my former husband's salary was so low that we had a difficult life," adding, "I didn't want to pass poverty on to my child."

While looking for work she could do as a single mother, she was introduced to live streaming by an acquaintance and began broadcasting as a result.

At first, she streamed for about eight hours a day, but her broadcasting hours increased significantly during events. Ayano said, "I continued streaming for about 16 hours a day."

The income she disclosed was substantial. Ayano said, "I earned about 10 million yen, or approximately 88 million won, in just five months," explaining that she later used the money to help pay for cosmetic surgery.

She also admitted that she experienced differences in income based on appearance while live streaming.

Ayano said that while she streamed for eight to 16 hours a day, some other female streamers with more attractive looks earned nearly twice as much as she did after streaming for only two or three hours.

She said this led her to decide to undergo cosmetic surgery.

Ayano subsequently underwent cosmetic surgery several times and said the total cost had reached approximately 15 million yen, or about 130 million won.

Emphasizing, "I didn't undergo cosmetic surgery simply because I wanted to look like someone else," she explained, "I always wanted to update myself."

Ayano has since quit live streaming. She is currently reported to run a construction company herself.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.