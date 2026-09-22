Busan Waterfront Park Draws Nearly 20,000 Visitors Over Weekend in “Shark Boom”... Nearby Convenience Store Sales Rise, Pinkfong Stock Also Climbs

◇ On June 20, citizens filmed a shark that appeared in the waterway at Busan North Port Waterfront Park in Dong-gu, Busan. Yonhap News Agency

A shark sighting in the artificial waterway at Busan North Port Waterfront Park in Dong-gu, Busan has brought an unusual boom to nearby businesses. Visitors flocked to see the shark in person, driving a sharp increase in convenience store sales as well as sales of related products. Mobile food trucks also appeared near the park.

According to the Busan Metropolitan City Government, nearly 20,000 people visited Busan North Port Waterfront Park over the weekend of June 19-20 after a 3.5-meter bronze whaler shark was spotted in the artificial waterway on June 18. About 8,800 people visited on Saturday and roughly 10,000 on Sunday. With the park typically attracting around 2,000 visitors per day on weekends, the crowds were four to five times larger than usual.

According to BGF Retail, which operates CU convenience stores, total sales at stores near Busan North Port Waterfront Park rose 48.6% from the previous week on June 19-20. Sales of portable power banks surged 815.5% as visitors crowded the area to film the shark. Sales of other key items also jumped, including toys by 422.7%, ready-to-eat foods by 166.2%, bottled water by 55.0%, ice by 46.3%, and triangle kimbap by 32.3%.

The shark sighting also boosted sales of related products. An analysis of product sales at CU stores in Dong-gu, Busan found that sales of “Jaws Bar” increased 28.4%, while sales of “Goraebap” rose 21.6% and Pinkfong Baby Shark-related products climbed 33.3%. This reflected so-called “related-product consumption,” centered on items directly associated with sharks.

This consumption trend spread beyond Busan to the rest of the country. During the same period, sales of Jaws Bar at CU stores nationwide rose 12.5%, Goraebap sales increased 10.5%, and sales of Pinkfong Baby Shark-related products grew 13.9%.

The shark sighting also generated interest in the stock market. The so-called “shark meme” frenzy affected shares of The Pinkfong Company, which owns the globally popular Baby Shark intellectual property. The company’s share price stood at 12,100 won at the close on September 18 before rising as high as 14,280 won during trading on September 21.

Meanwhile, sightings of large sharks have also increased as unusually high water temperatures have persisted along the East Sea coast, expanding the distribution of prey such as Pacific bluefin tuna. According to the National Institute of Fisheries Science (NIFS), 73 large-shark sightings were recorded along the East Sea coast through last month, up 2.5 times from the 29 recorded during the same period last year.

Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.