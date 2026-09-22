cepoLAB Selects Jeon Do-yeon as Brand Muse... Promoting the ‘Cho-gi-cho’ Philosophy

cepoLAB, a premium bio-cosmetic brand operated by Fugenbio (CEO Kim Yun-su), announced on the 22nd that it has selected Jeon Do-yeon, one of Korea’s leading actresses, as its new brand muse.

Fugenbio explained that Jeon Do-yeon’s image—focused on the essence rather than flashy techniques or artificial transformations, and displaying a beauty that grows deeper and more enduring over time—aligns with the brand philosophy pursued by cepoLAB.

cepoLAB plans to convey to consumers, together with Jeon Do-yeon, its brand philosophy of focusing on the essence of skin health. cepoLAB defines this philosophy as “Cho-gi-cho.” The first character, “cho” (初), means “beginning,” while the final character, “cho” (超), means “excellence,” embodying the core value that “the beginning creates excellence.” It means that the foundation of skin health must first be properly established before covering skin concerns or filling in deficiencies.

cepoLAB’s “Cho-gi-cho” philosophy originated from Fugenbio’s bio research, which has explored the root causes of health problems rather than cosmetic trends. While researching diabetes and anti-aging, Fugenbio focused on the possibility that declining cellular metabolic capacity could underlie aging and health problems, and expanded its research on improving cellular metabolic capacity and anti-glycation into the field of skin health. Creating an environment in which the skin can maintain its own health, rather than merely addressing skin concerns—this is the essence of skin health that cepoLAB seeks to realize through its “Cho-gi-cho” philosophy. Based on this research philosophy, cepoLAB offers biogenic skincare products featuring CLEPS®—a novel biomaterial derived from the rare microorganism Ceriporia lacerata—as a key ingredient.

cepoLAB Biogenic Essence, for which Jeon Do-yeon will serve as the brand’s representative face, is the hero product symbolizing cepoLAB. Focusing on improving skin condition at the beginning of a skincare routine, it is positioned as a “pre-care essence used first immediately after cleansing.” Cumulative sales surpassed 8 million bottles in the first half of this year.

cepoLAB Biogenic Essence contains CLEPS at a high concentration of 92.8% and is a clean beauty product free of artificial fragrances, artificial colors, and chemical preservatives. It practices a sustainable beauty philosophy by applying eco-friendly principles from manufacturing through packaging.

Fugenbio recently established a foundation for mass production by completing its culture center in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong Province. Along with expanding cepoLAB’s domestic distribution channels, it is accelerating its entry into global markets. Following major Asian markets, the company is stepping up its efforts to target the U.S. and European markets and is scheduled to enter approximately 250 Costco Wholesale Corporation stores across the United States this November.

A cepoLAB official said, “Through its long-standing research into diabetes and anti-aging, Fugenbio has focused on the fact that the essence of vitality lies in healthy cellular metabolism, and cepoLAB has applied this research philosophy to skin health. Together with actress Jeon Do-yeon, we will promote cepoLAB’s unique biogenic beauty philosophy of awakening the skin’s natural strength rather than simply adding beauty, along with the value of ‘Cho-gi-cho.’”

Meanwhile, Jeon Do-yeon, who won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for Lee Chang-dong’s film Miryang (2007), is once again drawing the attention of the global film industry. In Lee Chang-dong’s upcoming film Possible Love (2026), she plays Mi-ok, the wife of a laid-off worker, and has received acclaim for a “once-in-a-century performance.” Lee Chang-dong recently won the Grand Prix at the Venice International Film Festival and the Ebert Award for Best Director at the Toronto International Film Festival. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.