The SUV ridden by Han So-hee and driven by Choi Min-sik... Genesis GV80 in "The Intern"

The Genesis GV80 appeared in the film "The Intern".

Released on the 16th, "The Intern" follows Sun-woo (Han So-hee), who emerges as a dark horse in the fashion industry three years after launching her business, and Gi-ho (Choi Min-sik), a silver intern with 37 years of work experience who joins her company.

The GV80 appears as Sun-woo's vehicle in the film. It serves as a key setting where Sun-woo and Gi-ho travel together and converse, continuing to appear as their relationship evolves. Through scenes in the film, audiences can see the GV80's exterior and interior.

The GV80 is a luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) featuring an exterior based on Genesis's design philosophy of "Athletic Elegance" and a spacious interior.

The film "The Intern" will also be released in nine Asian countries—including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia—from the 16th of next month. Genesis plans to expand its connections with customers at home and abroad through collaborations with cultural content, including films and exhibitions.

A Genesis representative said, "Through the film 'The Intern,' we were able to naturally showcase the GV80's uniquely dynamic yet elegant design and luxurious sensibility on the big screen. We will continue our efforts, based on various collaborations, to introduce more customers to Genesis's appeal and provide opportunities to experience the brand."

Meanwhile, Genesis plans to launch its first hybrid model, the Genesis GV80 Hybrid, in South Korea next month. The GV80 Hybrid features a next-generation 2.5 turbo hybrid system focused on a quiet ride and linear acceleration.

Its combined maximum output is 352 horsepower (PS), while its combined maximum torque is 54.0 kgf·m—approximately 16% and 26% higher, respectively, than those of the GV80 2.5 turbo model. According to in-house research-center tests, it takes approximately 7.1 seconds to accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h.

Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.