HiteJinro Steps Up Global Marketing, Operating a “Fruit Soju” Experience Booth at Japan’s Largest EDM Festival

◇HiteJinro’s booth at Ultra Japan 2026. Photo courtesy of HiteJinro

HiteJinro, which is actively responding to changing alcohol consumption trends among young consumers and strengthening local marketing to expand its global presence, made its first appearance at Ultra Japan 2026, a world-renowned EDM festival held in Tokyo, Japan.

Ultra Japan 2026 is the Japanese edition of Ultra Music Festival (UMF), a global EDM festival that began in Miami, the United States, in 1999. The event, now in its 11th year, was held from September 19 to 20 at Odaiba Ultra Park in Tokyo. World-renowned DJs took part and delivered spectacular performances.

HiteJinro operated a brand booth at the event and showcased a variety of ready-to-drink (RTD) products made with Chamisul fruit soju. To comply with the event’s alcohol-strength limit for beverage sales, the company combined Chamisul fruit soju with sparkling water and other ingredients to create RTD drinks in flavors including green grape, lemon and melon. It also presented products made with Chamisul and Red Bull. The drinks were sold in 360-milliliter cups, allowing festivalgoers to enjoy them conveniently while listening to music. HiteJinro also gave strap promotional items to customers who purchased two or more drinks, drawing interest and participation at the booth.

Hwang Jung-ho, executive vice president of HiteJinro’s overseas business division, said, "It was meaningful to meet young Japanese consumers in person and introduce the Jinro brand through our first participation in Ultra Japan. We will continue to carry out a variety of marketing activities that offer local consumers new experiences and further strengthen Jinro’s presence around the world."

Meanwhile, HiteJinro has been expanding its engagement with global consumers. In July, it selected BTS member V as the ambassador for Jinro, its integrated brand for exported soju products, and in August held the JINRO Chimaek Fest in California.

Kim So-hyeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.