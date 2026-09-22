Rookie Idol Performances to Be Held Every Friday at Hyundai Department Store Sinchon Store in 'Sinchon K-Pop Show'; Fan Signings and Photo Sessions Also Planned

◇On July 28, customers watched NCHIVE perform at Star Square in front of U-PLEX at Hyundai Department Store Sinchon Store. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Department Store.

Starting next month, Hyundai Department Store Sinchon Store will hold the 'Sinchon K-Pop Show' every Friday for idols from small and midsize entertainment agencies who have limited opportunities to perform.

The decision came after the irregular performances held last July drew about 1,000 people each time. Hyundai Department Store will cover all the costs.

The program will feature idol performances, fan-signing events, photo sessions and other customer-participation activities.

During the pilot program that began in July, eight groups, including TRENDZ, NCHIVE and AmbiO, took the stage.

A preliminary round of a K-pop competition for trainees drew 108 teams from 11 countries around the world.

Some of the 15 teams that advanced to the finals were recruited by five agencies, including Cube Entertainment, ATTRAKT and Modhaus.

Performances by DIVA-X, Navillera and W3WAY are scheduled to begin next month, and the competition is set to be expanded next year.

Lee Hee-Seok, head of Hyundai Department Store Sinchon Store, said, "We planned this event to provide customers visiting Sinchon with new things to enjoy while creating opportunities for artists from small and midsize entertainment agencies to meet their fans." He added, "We will continue to present distinctive K-pop content unique to the Sinchon Store and turn Sinchon into a destination visited by K-pop fans from Korea and around the world."

Sohyung Kim, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.