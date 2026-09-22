"Atlas" Begins Field Training for Hyundai Motor Factories, Preparing for Deployment of 25,000 Units

Photo courtesy of Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is fully launching a dedicated facility to train Atlas, a humanoid robot that will work at Hyundai Motor Group's automotive plants. The company plans to expand the facility to about 10 times its current size next year, accelerating preparations to deploy the robots on manufacturing floors.

Boston Dynamics announced on the 21st (local time) that it had opened the Robotics Metaplant Application Center (RMAC) at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia, U.S., and begun full-scale operations.

RMAC serves as a testbed where Atlas learns and validates real-world tasks before being deployed at Hyundai Motor Group's automotive manufacturing sites. The center has been operating on a trial basis since June and replicates the conditions of actual worksites so that the robot can learn tasks required on manufacturing floors.

At RMAC, Atlas learns tasks such as preparing for logistics operations and sequencing, which involves arranging automotive parts according to the assembly order. Boston Dynamics plans to expand Atlas's scope of work to parts assembly by 2030, and eventually broaden its applications to repetitive motions and high-intensity tasks such as lifting heavy objects.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to gradually deploy 25,000 Atlas units at Hyundai Motor and Kia facilities worldwide over the next several years. It also plans to build a new production facility in the United States capable of manufacturing 30,000 robots annually.

Photo courtesy of Boston Dynamics

Atlas's "learning space" will also be significantly expanded. Boston Dynamics plans to establish a separate facility at the HMGMA site next year and expand RMAC to about 10 times its current size. In 2027, the company will broaden the scope of operations, including data collection, and further enhance Atlas's learning process.

While continuing training and validation at RMAC for applications in automotive production, Boston Dynamics is also exploring ways to expand Atlas's use into other industries. The company is currently holding related discussions with customers in manufacturing, aerospace, semiconductors, logistics, food and beverage, life sciences, and other sectors where its existing robots Spot and Stretch are used.

Photo courtesy of Boston Dynamics

Jack Jackowski, Boston Dynamics' Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), said, "We are excited to pioneer physical AI at enterprise scale with Hyundai Motor Group, a committed partner." He added, "The two companies have developed a strategy to optimize Atlas's supply chain, manufacturing, testing, and deployment capabilities."

He continued, "RMAC is a space that reinforces our shared vision of realizing a future in which robots work more safely and productively while expanding human potential."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group and Boston Dynamics will release a documentary titled "Inside the Robotics Race" on the 30th, produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studio. The documentary will show Atlas learning tasks at RMAC based on real automotive manufacturing data and undergoing validation of its safety, reliability, and performance.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.