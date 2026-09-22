A Vacation in the City: Shinsegae Department Store Transforms into a 'Multifaceted Cultural Space,' Offering Diverse Experiential, Cultural and Culinary Content During the Chuseok Holiday

◇Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam Branch. Photo provided by Shinsegae Department Store

As more people use holiday periods to enjoy leisure time with their families in the city, department stores are also evolving beyond simple shopping venues into multifaceted cultural spaces.

Shinsegae Department Store said it had strengthened branch-specific experiential content and events for the Chuseok holiday so that customers could stay and enjoy themselves throughout the day.

At Centum City, customers can receive promotional discounts on ice rink tickets and half-day KidZania passes. Daegu Shinsegae will offer discounts at the Bounce trampoline experience area and its aquarium. Shinsegae Department Store - Gimhae Branch will provide one free-use ticket for Play Park, while Daejeon Shinsegae will discount three-hour passes for Sports Monster, a sports experience facility. Uijeongbu Branch will offer discounted movie tickets for CJ CGV, and Shinsegae Department Store Cheonan-Asan Branch has prepared discounts for customers purchasing books at Kyobo Book Centre. Shinsegae Department Store Times Square will offer discounted tickets to Jureong Jureong, an indoor animal experience center, targeting demand for family outings.

F&B pop-up stores will also be held for customers looking for distinctive foods. Daegu Shinsegae will feature Hoildang and Taco Master, while Centum City will host O donut. Daejeon Shinsegae Art&Science will present Yakki Matsuri, and Shinsegae Main Store will feature Pangpang Salad Bread.

Events that the entire family can enjoy together have also been prepared. Customers who participate in events held during the holiday period will receive PUUVILLA key rings and patch sets. They can combine various patches with a PUUVILLA plush key ring to create their own unique PUUVILLA character. In addition to a yut-nori event, a range of interactive content—including Air Ball, Lucky Ball and the Coloring Step Challenge—will add to the festive atmosphere and enjoyment of the holiday.

Under the 'Active Fall' theme, Shinsegae will present a variety of promotions from fashion, sports and children's brands. Fashion brands such as Dunst, Lifework, MARITHÉ FRANÇOIS GIRBAUD and Kangol, outdoor brands including K2, NEPA, Discovery Expedition and Snow Peak, and children's brands such as minkmui and Bluedog will participate, offering products and benefits aimed at meeting demand for autumn outings.

The online channel BEYOND SHINSEGAE will also showcase products and special deals for autumn outings, along with a 12% shopping-cart discount coupon and benefits granting 100% credit toward VIP qualification.

Lee Seong-hwan, executive director in charge of sales strategy at Shinsegae Department Store, said, "For this Chuseok holiday, we have prepared content that the whole family can enjoy together, from food and cultural experiences to interactive events, in addition to shopping."

Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.