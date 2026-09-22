Lotte Department Store to Open 'LALIGA Webtoon'-Themed Pop-Up Store at Lotte World Mall on Sept. 24

◇LALIGA Webtoon pop-up store. Photo courtesy of Lotte Department Store

Lotte Department Store will host a pop-up store themed around 'LALIGA Webtoon.'

The pop-up will run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 6 at the first-floor atrium of Lotte World Mall. Organized in collaboration with LALIGA Webtoon licensing company ALTAVA GROUP, the event will feature seven clubs—Futbol Club Barcelona, Real Madrid Club de Fútbol (Real Madrid), Atlético Madrid, Valencia Club de Fútbol, Real Betis, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad de Fútbol—and their star players reimagined as webtoon characters.

The venue will feature a Welcome Zone designed to evoke the excitement of entering a LALIGA stadium. It will also include a Character Gallery where visitors can take commemorative photos with representative players from each club, a Screen Zone showing vivid highlights on a large screen, and a Store & Custom Zone offering official merchandise and customization experiences.

A wide range of limited-edition and officially licensed products will also be available. In addition to officially licensed merchandise from leading clubs, including a Futbol Club Barcelona home replica jersey with Lamine Yamal's name and number and an Atlético Madrid replica jersey imported directly from Spain, the pop-up will debut webtoon character merchandise, such as key rings and dolls, worldwide for the first time, along with streetwear items.

Various events and promotions will give soccer fans opportunities to participate directly. A limited quantity of 100 random boxes priced at 250,000 won will be sold each day, with each box containing officially licensed LALIGA merchandise worth 300,000 won and an entry ticket for a lucky draw featuring a jersey autographed by Lee Kang-in. The on-site Custom Zone will allow visitors to create their own jerseys and add Lee Kang-in's name and number. In addition, customers who spend at least 100,000 won will receive LALIGA Webtoon posters, stickers and pin badges, while those who spend at least 300,000 won will receive a reusable bag, with both offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

After opening at Lotte World Mall, the pop-up store will move to Lotte Department Store Busan Main Store from Oct. 30 to Nov. 19, followed by TIMEVILLAS Suwon from Nov. 27 to Dec. 10.

Yoon Seok-ran, head of Team 2 at Lotte Department Store's Next Contents Lab, said, "We hope this LALIGA Webtoon pop-up will become an unforgettable fall outing destination for people in their 20s and 30s, soccer fans and families."

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.