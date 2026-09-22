Chuseok Holiday Just Around the Corner... SSG.COM Runs “SSG Delivery Even During the Holiday” Promotion

◇SSG Delivery Even During the Holiday promotion. Image provided by SSG.COM

The Chuseok holiday is just two days away. Many online shopping malls have already closed their delivery order windows.

In response, SSG.COM will run its “SSG Delivery Even During the Holiday” promotion from September 23 to 27, targeting demand for holiday grocery shopping.

The event focuses on traditional holiday foods and brings together ready-to-eat meals, including Chef Lee Mi-young’s Traditional Korean Japchae and BIBIGO Galbitang, as well as fruit, desserts, food-storage containers, and kitchenware.

A gift-set section featuring SSG Delivery products has also been organized. It offers a wide range of items, from processed foods such as tuna and SPAM to fruit, health-functional foods, and seafood. Customers can receive discounts of up to 50% depending on the product when paying with an event card. They can also receive rewards of up to 500,000 won or an instant discount, depending on their purchase amount.

SSG 7 Club members will receive a limited number of 7% shopping-cart discount coupons during the event period on a first-come, first-served basis. As a standard membership benefit, members also receive rewards equivalent to 7% of the payment amount for SSG Delivery products.

Meanwhile, SSG.COM will operate SSG Delivery as usual, except on Chuseok Day. Depending on the store, customers can receive SSG Weekly Delivery orders on the same day if they place them by 1–2 p.m. on September 24, the day before Chuseok. SSG.com Early Morning Delivery orders placed before 10–11 p.m. on September 23 will be delivered by 7 a.m. on September 24, depending on the service area. Baro Quick, a quick-commerce service that delivers Emart products in about an hour, will also be available at some stores, except on Chuseok Day.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.