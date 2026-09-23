Joint Conditions to Watch Out for During the Chuseok Holiday: Avoid Squatting

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] During the Chuseok holiday, people are more likely to develop pain in the neck, shoulders, lower back, wrists and knees, or experience worsening of existing pain, because they spend longer than usual in the same position or perform repetitive movements such as long-distance driving and preparing food. People with musculoskeletal conditions—including cervical or lumbar disc disorders, spinal stenosis, knee arthritis, rotator cuff disorders and carpal tunnel syndrome—should avoid strenuous activities during the holiday and take extra care to manage their pain.

With guidance from Hue Jung Park, director of the Pain Center and a professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, here is a summary of the joint pain to watch out for during the Chuseok holiday.

◇ Avoid lifting heavy objects after long periods of driving

Long-distance driving can worsen existing neck or lower-back disc symptoms or trigger new back pain. Driving itself generally does not suddenly damage a healthy disc. More often, sitting for long periods, vehicle vibrations and fatigue place stress on the neck and lower back, worsening inflammation around the discs or irritation of the nerves.

When driving long distances, it is advisable to stop at a rest area or another location every one to two hours, get out of the car and walk for about five to 10 minutes, or gently move the neck and lower back. The headrest should be adjusted to fit the driver's body, and the seat should be positioned to prevent excessive rounding of the lower back. Sitting with the hips pressed against the backrest can also help reduce strain on the neck, shoulders and lower back during prolonged driving. Professor Hue Jung Park advised, "Immediately after a long drive, it is also best to avoid bending over to lift heavy objects or reaching into the vehicle to take things out."

If the arms or legs suddenly lose strength, sensation decreases severely, or it becomes difficult to control urination or bowel movements, people should not assume that the symptoms are simply muscle pain or a worsening of a neck or lower-back disc condition. They should seek medical attention immediately.

◇ Squatting puts strain on the knee joints

Preparing holiday food can also put stress on the joints and muscles. People prepare larger quantities of food than usual while standing or squatting for long periods and repeatedly performing tasks such as chopping, kneading, flipping pancakes and washing dishes. Sitting on the floor to make pancakes or remaining in a squatting position for a long time increases the strain on the knee joints, which can worsen pain and stiffness in people with degenerative arthritis. Preparing ingredients while bending the neck or lower back, or making food on the floor, can also strain the muscles and discs in the neck and lower back.

Tasks that involve repetitive wrist movements, such as chopping, kneading and washing dishes, can worsen symptoms of wrist tendinitis or carpal tunnel syndrome. Repeatedly lifting heavy pots or ingredients, or using the arms for extended periods, can also strain the shoulder tendons and joints.

Professor Hue Jung Park stressed, "When preparing food, avoid staying in one position for too long. Change positions from time to time and take sufficient breaks. If possible, prepare food at a table or work surface rather than sitting on the floor. To reduce the strain on the joints and lower back, bend your knees and lift heavy objects close to your body instead of bending at the waist to pick them up."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Hue Jung Park

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.