For Overseas Travel During the Holiday, Choose an Aisle Seat to Protect Your Joint Health

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] More people are planning overseas trips for the Chuseok holiday.

However, the conditions of flying, which require passengers to sit in cramped seats for long periods, can hinder blood circulation and place strain on the muscles and joints.

People with spinal conditions such as a herniated lumbar disc (lumbar disc herniation) or spinal stenosis should be especially careful. Sitting in an airplane seat for a long time can increase strain on the lower back and surrounding muscles, worsening existing symptoms such as back pain and numbness in the legs.

◇Remaining in the Same Position in a Narrow Seat for Long Periods May Worsen Back Pain and Leg Numbness

Airplane seats offer limited space and make it difficult to move the lower back freely, making it easy to remain in the same position for a long time. In particular, sitting with the hips slid forward in the seat and the back bent while looking at a phone or sleeping can place additional strain on the muscles around the lower back and the spine. Maintaining this posture for an extended period can increase fatigue and pain in the lower back.

For people who already have a herniated lumbar disc, prolonged flights can worsen not only back pain but also radiating pain or numbness extending from the buttocks to the legs. By contrast, people with spinal stenosis often experience increased pain or numbness when standing or walking for long periods, so symptoms may become more pronounced while traveling through the airport after a long flight or walking extensively at a destination.

Strain on the lower back can begin to accumulate as soon as travelers head to the airport. They may have to walk for long periods or pull heavy suitcases while moving through check-in and departure procedures to reach the boarding gate. After getting off the plane, they may also repeatedly carry luggage or load and unload it from a vehicle. Particular care is needed when suddenly lifting heavy luggage after the lower back has already become fatigued from a long flight.

◇Check Your Symptoms Before Departure, Change Positions Frequently During the Flight, and Be Careful When Lifting Heavy Luggage

People with an existing spinal condition or those who have recently experienced frequent back pain and leg numbness should assess their condition before traveling. If the pain has become worse than usual or walking has become more difficult, it is advisable to consult a medical professional before the trip to check their current condition. Those taking medication should also prepare enough in advance to cover the travel period.

If you are preparing for a long-haul flight, choosing an aisle seat can help create an environment that makes it easier to move around periodically. When sitting, keep your hips deep in the seat and avoid bending your back excessively. Placing a small cushion or a rolled-up towel between your lower back and the seat can also provide comfortable support.

Most importantly, avoid remaining in one position for too long. While seated, move your body from time to time by rotating your ankles or gently extending your legs. If possible, stand up occasionally and take a short walk in the aisle. However, avoid twisting your back excessively or doing strenuous stretches while experiencing back pain. If you have leg pain or numbness, gentle movement within a range that does not worsen your symptoms is recommended.

Care should also be taken after arriving at the destination to avoid placing sudden strain on the lower back. When lifting a suitcase, bend your knees rather than bending only at the waist, and keep the luggage close to your body as you lift it. Whenever possible, use the suitcase wheels to move heavy luggage. When placing luggage in or removing it from an overhead compartment or a vehicle trunk, avoid lifting it using only the strength of your lower back. During long walks or sightseeing, take breaks periodically and adjust your activity level to match your physical condition rather than pushing yourself from the start.

Jung Sang-won, director of the Barunsesang Spine Center at Barunsesang Hospital and a neurosurgeon, said, "A long flight itself cannot necessarily be considered a new cause of a herniated lumbar disc. However, maintaining the same position for a long time in a cramped seat can place increasing strain on the lower back and worsen pain or leg numbness caused by an existing spinal condition. People who already experience back pain or leg numbness should sufficiently manage their symptoms before traveling and avoid remaining in one position for too long during the flight."

He added, "If back pain suddenly becomes severe during a trip or neurological symptoms that differ from usual, such as weakness in the legs, appear, do not dismiss them as simple aftereffects of travel. You should see a specialist to determine the exact cause. Rather than forcing yourself to follow a demanding travel itinerary while experiencing symptoms, it is important to adjust your activity level according to the condition of your spine."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

File photo source: Unsplash

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.