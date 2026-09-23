"I'm full, but just one more plate"... Chuseok overeating can wreak havoc from the esophagus to the pancreas

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Chuseok has arrived. During this period of consecutive holidays and outings, people have more opportunities to eat with family and acquaintances. They may also consume larger amounts of a wider variety of foods than usual or continue eating late into the night.

It is easy to dismiss one or two instances of overeating or late-night eating as merely "one meal." However, once food enters the body, multiple organs of the digestive system—including the esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, small intestine and large intestine—are involved in digestion and absorption. In particular, digestive diseases that have caused no noticeable symptoms or have gone undetected may emerge or worsen after overeating, late-night eating or excessive drinking, so caution is needed.

With advice from Park In-cheol, director of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center at Daedong Hospital and an internal medicine specialist, here is a summary of the digestive diseases to watch out for during the Chuseok holiday.

◇ Esophagus: Beware of late-night eating and lying down immediately after meals

Eating late or lying down immediately after overeating can cause stomach acid and stomach contents to flow back into the esophagus, resulting in symptoms such as heartburn, chest discomfort and a sour taste rising into the throat. If reflux symptoms occur at night, it is recommended to avoid eating before bedtime and not lie down for at least about three hours after a meal.

◇ Stomach: Overeating can lead to indigestion

Eating a large amount at once can cause the stomach to expand, leading to indigestion symptoms such as fullness, abdominal bloating, belching and nausea. It is best to avoid eating too much at once based on one's usual meal size and to eat slowly.

◇ Liver: Managing everyday eating habits matters more than a single meal

The liver plays an important role in digestion and metabolism, including processing and storing nutrients and producing bile. If excessive calorie intake, meals high in fat and sugar, and excessive alcohol consumption continue over a long period, fat can accumulate in the liver. Fatty liver disease can also develop in people of normal weight due to metabolic abnormalities or genetic factors. Therefore, it is important to avoid overeating and excessive drinking while maintaining appropriate portion sizes and a balanced diet in everyday life.

◇ Gallbladder: Recurrent abdominal pain after fatty foods should be checked

In people with gallstones, the gallbladder contracts after fatty foods are consumed, and the stones may block the cystic duct or bile duct, causing pain in the upper right abdomen or the area below the breastbone. If the pain persists or is accompanied by nausea, vomiting, fever or jaundice, it is advisable to seek medical attention to determine whether gallstones may have caused gallbladder or biliary tract disease.

◇ Pancreas: Beware of excessive drinking and gallstones, among other major causes

Acute pancreatitis is not generally considered to result from simple overeating alone. Gallstones and excessive alcohol consumption are known to be the primary causes, although there can be various other causes, such as extremely high triglyceride levels. If a person who repeatedly drinks excessively or has gallstones develops sudden, severe upper abdominal pain that radiates to the back and is accompanied by nausea or vomiting, the possibility of pancreatitis should be checked.

◇ Small and large intestines: Irregular meals and eating habits can have an impact

Most digestion and nutrient absorption take place in the small intestine, while the large intestine absorbs water and forms stool. Changes in food and fluid intake or irregular meal times during the holiday can lead to changes in bowel habits, including abdominal bloating, gas, constipation and diarrhea. Even during the holiday, it is best to maintain regular meals and a balanced diet as much as possible and to drink enough fluids.

Park In-cheol said, "In the fall, outings and gatherings increase, making it easy for eating habits to change, with people eating more than usual, continuing to eat late into the night or drinking alcohol." He added, "Avoiding overeating, late-night eating and excessive drinking, while maintaining regular meals and a balanced diet, can help manage digestive health." He also advised, "If symptoms such as heartburn, abdominal pain, vomiting or changes in bowel habits repeatedly occur after certain foods or eating habits, or if unusually severe pain develops, it is important not to dismiss them as merely temporary symptoms." He continued, "Along with managing basic lifestyle habits, such as eating appropriate portions and drinking enough fluids, it is advisable to seek medical attention to identify the cause if symptoms persist or recur."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Park In-cheol, center director

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.