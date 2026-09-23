"Hepatitis B: Active treatment recommended when viral load is high even if liver enzyme levels are normal"

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] For years, liver enzyme levels were one of the key criteria for determining antiviral treatment for patients with hepatitis B. However, treatment strategies are changing בעקבות research showing that even patients with normal liver enzyme levels face a higher risk of liver damage and liver cancer if they have a high hepatitis B viral load.

Yoo Jeong-ju, a professor of gastroenterology at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital, said, "Recently, the treatment of chronic hepatitis B has shifted away from waiting until inflammation develops in the liver. The focus is now on suppressing viral replication early to prevent cirrhosis and liver cancer."

Hepatitis B is caused by the hepatitis B virus infecting liver cells. Most adults who become acutely infected recover naturally, but infections acquired during the newborn or infant period, or while a person is immunocompromised, can persist for more than six months and develop into chronic hepatitis B. Once the disease becomes chronic, inflammation and fibrosis gradually progress in the liver and can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure and hepatocellular carcinoma.

The number of people with chronic hepatitis B in South Korea is estimated at approximately 1.2 million. Although the diagnosis rate is relatively high at about 83%, only 22.2% actually receive treatment, leaving a substantial gap between diagnosis and treatment. Approximately 60% of liver cancer deaths in South Korea are reportedly attributable to hepatitis B, making early diagnosis and management crucial.

Acute hepatitis B infection can cause fatigue, loss of appetite, a low-grade fever, nausea, jaundice and dark urine. Chronic hepatitis B, however, is often asymptomatic until the liver has sustained considerable damage.

The most common route of infection is vertical transmission from an infected mother to her child at birth. It can also spread through blood transfusions, exposure to contaminated needles, invasive procedures, sexual contact, and exposure to blood or bodily fluids among family members. It is not transmitted through ordinary meals, hugging, sneezing or other casual contact.

The 2026 revised clinical guidelines redefine chronic hepatitis B as a viral infectious disease rather than an inflammatory liver disease. They also shift the main criterion for treatment decisions from liver enzyme levels, particularly ALT, to viral load, measured by HBV DNA. As a result, moderate viremia, which was often monitored rather than actively treated when liver enzyme levels were normal, has been added as a new treatment category.

Moderate viremia refers to a blood viral load ranging from 2,000 to 108 IU/mL. A recent large-scale cohort study in South Korea found that patients in this range had a higher risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma than patients with high viremia, defined as an HBV DNA level of 108 IU/mL or higher. An interim analysis of a joint randomized clinical trial in South Korea and Taiwan also confirmed that early antiviral treatment substantially reduced the risk of serious clinical events, including liver cancer, decompensated liver disease and death.

Patients with a viral load below 2,000 IU/mL, who do not face a high risk of liver damage, are monitored through regular follow-up examinations. Active antiviral treatment is recommended for patients with high viremia who have risk factors such as older age, a family history of liver cancer or liver fibrosis.

The standard treatment for chronic hepatitis B is to suppress viral replication with oral antiviral medications such as tenofovir and entecavir. Patients who achieve a complete cure by eliminating the hepatitis B virus remain rare. The practical treatment goal is to suppress HBV DNA to undetectable levels over the long term, thereby preventing the progression of liver inflammation and fibrosis and reducing the risk of cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer.

Even when the virus is well controlled with antiviral treatment, patients whose liver fibrosis or cirrhosis has already progressed remain at risk of developing liver cancer. Accordingly, patients with chronic hepatitis B should undergo liver cancer surveillance, including liver ultrasonography and blood tests, every six months.

Family members and household contacts of patients with hepatitis B should undergo tests for hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and surface antibody (anti-HBs) to determine whether they are infected and whether they have immunity. Those who are infected should undergo liver enzyme and liver fibrosis tests to assess the extent of liver damage, with liver ultrasonography or a biopsy performed when necessary. Those who are not infected but lack antibodies can receive vaccination.

Patients already diagnosed with chronic hepatitis B should avoid excessive alcohol consumption and be cautious about taking dietary supplements or folk remedies whose efficacy and safety have not been established. In particular, abruptly stopping antiviral medication without a doctor's instructions can cause rapid viral reactivation and worsen hepatitis, making consistent medication adherence and regular medical appointments important.

When hepatitis B progresses to cirrhosis or liver cancer, close multidisciplinary cooperation among internal medicine, surgery, radiology and radiation oncology is essential. Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital has a well-established multidisciplinary care system that enables efficient coordination among departments and prompt treatment. With additional liver transplant specialists recently joining the hospital, minimally invasive procedures such as laparoscopic and robotic surgery are expected to expand, allowing the hospital to provide more patient-centered care.

Professor Yoo Jeong-ju said, "Hepatitis B is a disease whose risks of cirrhosis and liver cancer can be greatly reduced through early detection and appropriate treatment and management." She emphasized, "If you have never been tested for hepatitis B, it is advisable to check whether you are infected and whether you have antibodies through a health screening or other examination. Patients with hepatitis B should also undergo regular testing so they do not miss the appropriate time to begin treatment."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yoo Jeong-ju

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.