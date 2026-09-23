A 'Thump' in the Chest, From Palpitations to Dizziness and Fainting... The Signals Arrhythmia Sends

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If your heart suddenly beats rapidly, feels as though it drops with a "thump," or seems to skip a beat repeatedly, you may have an arrhythmia. Fatigue, lack of sleep and excessive caffeine consumption can cause temporary palpitations, but if the symptoms recur frequently or are accompanied by dizziness and fainting, an accurate evaluation is necessary.

An arrhythmia is a condition in which the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or irregularly instead of maintaining a normal rhythm. Some people experience only mild palpitations, but depending on the type, an arrhythmia can impair heart function or lead to serious problems such as stroke and cardiac arrest.

The most common symptom is palpitations. They may be accompanied by shortness of breath, chest discomfort, easy fatigue and dizziness. If the heartbeat becomes excessively slow or severe tachycardia occurs, a person may briefly lose consciousness and faint. Conversely, some cases are discovered incidentally during a health checkup without causing noticeable symptoms. In particular, atrial fibrillation (AF), a common type of arrhythmia, occurs when the atria—which serve as auxiliary pumps for the heart—quiver rapidly and irregularly. Blood clots can form in the atria, increasing the risk of stroke.

Arrhythmias can develop not only as a result of age-related changes in the heart but also in connection with various heart conditions, including high blood pressure, heart failure, myocardial infarction and heart valve disease. Thyroid disorders, electrolyte imbalances and excessive alcohol consumption can also play a role. Some arrhythmias are associated with genetic predisposition, so people should be especially vigilant if a family member died suddenly at a young age or was diagnosed with a specific arrhythmia. However, arrhythmias have many different causes and types, making them difficult to assess based solely on symptoms or family history.

The basic diagnostic test is an electrocardiogram (ECG). However, because arrhythmia symptoms often appear suddenly and then disappear, the results may be normal by the time a patient visits a hospital. For this reason, doctors use a range of devices, including a Holter monitor that records heartbeats for 24 hours, a patch-type ECG worn on the chest to record the heart's electrical activity over an extended period, and an event-recording ECG that records the heart's activity when symptoms occur. Recently, smartwatches have also been used to monitor changes in the pulse during everyday life and record an ECG when necessary. Long-term monitoring of heartbeats during daily activities can help detect arrhythmias that are easily missed during a brief examination.

Treatment depends on the type of arrhythmia and the patient's condition. If symptoms are mild and the risk is low, doctors may monitor the patient's condition, but medication or a procedure may be necessary in some cases. One common procedure, catheter ablation, involves inserting a thin instrument through a blood vessel to the heart and locating and treating the site where abnormal electrical signals causing the arrhythmia originate. Radiofrequency energy has been widely used for this purpose. More recently, Pulse Field Ablation (PFA), which uses short, powerful electric fields to selectively treat cells in the target area, has also been adopted. A pacemaker may be necessary for bradycardia, in which the heart beats excessively slowly.

Shim Jae-min, a professor in the Department of Cardiology at Korea University Anam Hospital, said, "Arrhythmias come in many different types, and their risks and treatment methods vary, so they should not be assessed based solely on symptoms. If palpitations or dizziness recur, or if fainting occurs, it is important to identify the exact cause through an ECG and other tests and receive appropriate treatment." He added, "AF is often asymptomatic. Therefore, people aged 65 or older who have risk factors such as high blood pressure or diabetes should regularly consider undergoing ECG tests using a smartwatch or other device, even if they have no symptoms."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Shim Jae-min

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.