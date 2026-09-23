A Numb, Tingling Hand Could Signal Carpal Tunnel Syndrome—If Left Untreated, Even Using Chopsticks Can Become Difficult

Stock photo | Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Some people experience numbness and tingling in their fingertips after prolonged smartphone use, computer work or driving. Although these symptoms are often dismissed as temporary effects of overusing the hands, recurring symptoms—or symptoms that become particularly severe at night or in the early morning—may signal carpal tunnel syndrome rather than simple fatigue.

Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve is compressed inside the carpal tunnel, a narrow passageway in the wrist. The median nerve is responsible for sensation in the thumb, index finger, middle finger and part of the ring finger, as well as movement of the thumb muscles. Cubital tunnel syndrome, on the other hand, results from compression of the ulnar nerve as it passes along the inner elbow. It is the same nerve that produces an electric-shock-like tingling extending to the little finger when you bump your elbow.

Carpal tunnel syndrome develops as pressure rises inside the carpal tunnel. In many cases, there is no specific cause, but risk factors include periods when the body is prone to swelling, such as pregnancy or menopause, as well as diabetes, thyroid disease, rheumatoid arthritis and obesity. A wrist fracture, arthritis or a mass such as a ganglion cyst can also cause the condition. Repeatedly bending the wrist, performing tasks that require force, or using vibrating tools may worsen the symptoms.

Carpal tunnel syndrome mainly causes numbness in the thumb, index and middle fingers and the thumb-side half of the ring finger; the little finger is usually unaffected. As the condition worsens, weakness in the thumb can make it difficult to fasten buttons or pick up coins. Cubital tunnel syndrome, by contrast, causes numbness in the little finger and the little-finger side of the ring finger. Pain may also occur along the inner elbow or inner forearm. As it progresses, weakness in the muscles that spread and bring the fingers together can make delicate tasks such as using chopsticks or writing more difficult.

The timing of symptoms also differs. A characteristic sign of carpal tunnel syndrome is numbness that wakes people at night or in the early morning. The symptoms often improve temporarily after shaking or rubbing the hand. They may also worsen while driving or when the wrist is held in the same position for a long time while using a smartphone or computer.

Diagnosis begins with a medical history, including questions about which fingers are numb, whether symptoms occur at night and which positions make them worse. Doctors may then apply pressure to or tap the nerve and assess sensation, muscle strength and muscle atrophy. X-rays may be performed to check for fracture-related deformities or osteophyte formation.

In the early stages of carpal tunnel syndrome, the first step is usually wearing a brace at night to keep the wrist straight. Maintaining the wrist in a neutral position without bending it is important. When symptoms are severe, an ultrasound-guided steroid injection may also be administered.

Professor Ko Young-yoon of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Seoul advised, "Not all hand numbness is caused by the same condition. It is important to note which fingers are numb, when the symptoms become worse and whether the hand is losing strength." He added, "Nerve conditions can become more difficult to treat the longer they are left unattended. If mild numbness keeps recurring, do not put off seeking medical attention at a nearby hospital."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Ko Young-yoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.