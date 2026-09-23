"I suddenly lost strength in one arm"... Here's how to prevent strokes during seasonal changes

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] During seasonal changes, large fluctuations in morning and evening temperatures can affect vascular health, requiring caution against strokes. Sudden exposure to cold can activate the sympathetic nervous system, constrict blood vessels and raise blood pressure. Conversely, hot weather can cause heavy sweating, dehydration and blood thickening. Older adults and people with stroke risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and atrial fibrillation should take extra care of their health when temperatures fluctuate sharply.

With guidance from Professor Minhwan Lee of the Department of Neurology at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, here is a look at strokes during seasonal changes.

◇ Do not miss the warning signs of a stroke

Temperature and short-term temperature changes are known environmental factors associated with the risk of stroke. Observational studies to date have also reported that extreme heat or cold, as well as significant temperature fluctuations, are associated with an increased risk of stroke.

During periods of sharp temperature changes, it is important to avoid prolonged exposure to sudden cold or heat and to drink enough water to prevent dehydration during heat waves. Professor Minhwan Lee stressed, "Above all, if one arm or leg suddenly becomes weak or loses sensation, one side of the face droops, or speech suddenly becomes slurred or difficult to understand, you should not simply blame the weather and wait. These are classic warning signs of a stroke, so you must seek emergency medical care immediately."

◇ About 10–15% of stroke patients are under 50

Stroke, commonly known as "apoplexy," is divided into ischemic stroke (cerebral infarction), in which a blood vessel in the brain becomes blocked, and hemorrhagic stroke (cerebral hemorrhage), in which a blood vessel ruptures. Ischemic stroke is more common, accounting for about 70–80% of stroke cases in South Korea. However, the outcomes are what deserve attention. Hemorrhagic stroke carries a much higher risk of death and severe disability than ischemic stroke. A ruptured vessel directly damages surrounding brain tissue and can cause a rapid increase in intracranial pressure, often leading to a critical condition.

Stroke cannot be viewed solely as a disease of older adults. About 10–15% of all cases occur in people under 50.

Hemorrhagic stroke is broadly divided into two types based on its location and cause: intracerebral hemorrhage, which occurs when a small blood vessel within the brain tissue ruptures, and subarachnoid hemorrhage, which occurs when a cerebral aneurysm in a large vessel on the surface of the brain ruptures. In both cases, the prognosis is often poor even with treatment, making prevention especially important.

◇ People with hypertension face a 3–5 times higher risk of stroke

To prevent stroke, it is important to focus on managing hypertension and screening for cerebral aneurysms.

First, managing hypertension is the foundation of stroke prevention and the most reliable approach. Research shows that people with hypertension face a 3–5 times higher risk of stroke than people with normal blood pressure. Conversely, lowering systolic blood pressure by just 10 mmHg can reduce the risk of stroke by about 20–30%, with the effect being particularly pronounced for hemorrhagic stroke. This means that managing hypertension is an important shield against cerebral hemorrhage.

Second, cerebral aneurysms—often called "ticking time bombs in the brain"—should be detected early. Because cerebral aneurysms rarely cause symptoms before rupturing, they can easily go unnoticed. People in high-risk groups may therefore consider undergoing screening in advance.

High-risk groups include ▲ people with a family history of cerebral aneurysms or subarachnoid hemorrhage, including those with two or more first-degree relatives—parents, siblings or children—with cerebral aneurysms; ▲ people with certain genetic conditions, such as Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), that increase the risk of cerebral aneurysms; and ▲ people with a previous history of a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, as a rupture on one side may increase the risk of an aneurysm developing on the opposite side.

Professor Minhwan Lee explained, "If screening detects an unruptured cerebral aneurysm, doctors consider its size, shape and location, weigh the risk of rupture against the potential benefits and drawbacks of treatment, and decide whether to monitor it or perform a procedure such as a craniotomy or embolization."

A healthy diet can help lower the risk of stroke. ▲ Eat fiber-rich mixed-grain rice and whole-wheat bread instead of white rice; ▲ focus on the solid ingredients rather than the broth when eating soup; ▲ eat omega-3-rich fish such as salmon, mackerel and Pacific saury twice a week; and ▲ choose lean cuts of chicken rather than beef or pork. It is also helpful to ▲ eat fresh vegetables and fruit at every meal; ▲ use healthy fats such as olive or canola oil instead of butter or margarine; and ▲ choose nuts instead of instant snacks.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Minhwan Lee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.