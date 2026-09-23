Korea University Guro Hospital Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Saeam Hospital, Aiming to Build a Next-Generation Cancer Treatment Platform

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Korea University Guro Hospital, led by Director Min Byung-wook, held a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site of Saeam Hospital on the 22nd. The ceremony marked the official launch of Phase 2 of the hospital's master plan to advance its severe-disease-focused care system.

About 200 guests attended the ceremony, including Kim Jae-ho, chairman of the Korea Central Academy Foundation; Korea University President Dong-One Kim; Yoon Eul-sik, executive vice president for medical affairs and president of Korea University Medical Center; Medical School Dean Pyun Sung-bum; Korea University Anam Hospital Director Han Seung-beom; Korea University Guro Hospital Director Min Byung-wook; Korea University Ansan Hospital Director Seo Dong-hoon; former executive vice presidents for medical affairs and former Guro Hospital directors; honorary professors; National Assembly member Lee In-young; Guro District Mayor Jang In-hong; and heads of related institutions. They wished for the successful construction of Saeam Hospital and celebrated its new beginning together.

Held at the construction site of Saeam Hospital at Korea University Guro Hospital, formerly Parking Lot 1, the ceremony was hosted by Deputy Director of Medical Care Han Chang-soo. The program included introductions of guests, a progress report, the screening of a promotional video on Saeam Hospital's future vision, congratulatory and encouraging remarks, and a groundbreaking shoveling ceremony.

Saem Hospital at Korea University Guro Hospital will have a total floor area of approximately 30,458 square meters (9,214 pyeong), with nine basement levels and six above-ground floors. It is scheduled for completion by the end of 2029. The hospital will expand and establish major cancer-related centers and treatment areas, including a Breast Cancer Center, Thyroid Cancer Center, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center, Respiratory Center, and chemotherapy rooms. Its care system will also be reorganized so that testing, consultations, and treatment can be provided more conveniently in one location.

The hospital also plans to expand medical facilities and operating rooms for patients with severe conditions. The Regional Emergency Medical Center will be nearly doubled in size, further strengthening its ability to treat emergency and high-risk patients, including those with advanced cancer.

Beyond simply expanding clinical space, Saeam Hospital aims to build a next-generation cancer treatment platform that connects multidisciplinary care, precision medicine, and clinical research through specialized centers for different types of cancer.

To achieve this, Korea University Guro Hospital plans to further advance its multidisciplinary care system, drawing on the collaborative treatment experience it has accumulated since introducing the nation's first multidisciplinary cancer care program in 2009. It will also use precision diagnostic information in an integrated manner to develop more sophisticated, patient-tailored treatment strategies.

The hospital will further strengthen its system for linking clinical trials and research into new drugs and technologies closely with actual patient care, enabling research achievements to be quickly applied to treatment. Based on these clinical and research capabilities, Saeam Hospital at Korea University Guro Hospital plans to create an advanced cancer treatment system that covers everything from developing personalized treatment strategies to applying the latest treatment technologies in clinical practice.

Kim Jae-ho, chairman of the Korea Central Academy Foundation, said, "Korea University Guro Hospital, which began with 300 beds in 1983, has grown into a tertiary general hospital with more than 1,000 beds and has been responsible for severe and emergency care in the southwestern part of the Seoul metropolitan area." He added, "The new cancer hospital will go beyond simply expanding the facility. By encompassing precision diagnosis, personalized treatment, and new drug development, it will mark a new leap forward for Guro Hospital and lead a new paradigm in cancer treatment."

He continued, "I hope it will become a space that gives patients hope, medical professionals a sense of pride, and researchers opportunities for new challenges, while leading the development of healthcare in South Korea."

Korea University President Dong-One Kim said, "Korea University Guro Hospital has grown alongside the local community over the past 40 years and protected the public's health. With the addition of Saeam Hospital, it is now poised for a new leap forward." He added, "I am especially grateful to the faculty and staff members who have endured various inconveniences during the construction of Saeam Hospital and continued to support the hospital's future."

He continued, "As the key project of Phase 2 of Guro Hospital's master plan, Saeam Hospital will be built as a next-generation cancer treatment platform encompassing severe and essential care as well as precision cancer treatment. It will provide patients with faster and more systematic care and give medical professionals a foundation that allows them to focus more fully on clinical care and research." He added, "I hope Saeam Hospital will further enhance the capabilities of Korea University Medical Center and serve as a solid foundation for Korea University to contribute to society through better healthcare."

Yoon Eul-sik, executive vice president for medical affairs and president of Korea University Medical Center, said, "Korea University Guro Hospital has fulfilled its role not only as a final treatment institution for severe diseases but also by providing essential care, including regional emergency medicine and treatment for high-risk pregnant women. It has also led convergence research through cooperation with high-tech industrial complexes." He added, "The construction of Saeam Hospital is a new challenge that brings together a customized multidisciplinary platform for treating severe and intractable cancers and the hospital's capabilities in complex surgeries."

He emphasized, "By creating a seamless patient experience in which the entire treatment process, from diagnosis through surgery and discharge, is organically connected, the hospital will offer an early look at the future hospital that Korea University Medical Center is preparing to build."

Min Byung-wook, director of Korea University Guro Hospital, said, "The groundbreaking of Saeam Hospital marks the moment when the 'evolution of a space that protects life and dignity,' which I promised when I took office last year, takes its first step in reality beyond a plan on paper." He added, "By bringing together our experience with multidisciplinary cancer care, which we introduced for the first time in South Korea in 2009, our expertise in complex surgeries including single-port robotic surgery, and our achievements in major cancer quality assessments, we will establish a new standard for precision cancer treatment tailored to each patient."

He continued, "We will equip Saeam Hospital with a comfortable and respectful treatment environment for patients and a clinical environment where medical professionals can fully demonstrate their capabilities, allowing it to become a new medical space that contributes to the local community and public health."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Participants in the groundbreaking shoveling ceremony for Saeam Hospital at Korea University Guro Hospital, from the seventh person on the left to the right: Min Byung-wook, director of Korea University Guro Hospital;

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.