HL Robotics and Samsung C&T to Develop Future Residential Solutions Powered by Autonomous Parking Robots

Courtesy of HL Robotics

HL Robotics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HL Holdings, is joining forces with Samsung C&T's Construction Group to develop future residential solutions using the autonomous parking robot PARKIE.

At a signing ceremony held on the 22nd at Raemian Gallery in Songpa District, Seoul, key officials including HL Robotics CEO Kim Yun-gi and Managing Director Kim Tae-jun, as well as Samsung C&T Vice President Cho Hye-jeong and Managing Director Hyeong Si-won, signed a memorandum of understanding.

Under the agreement, the two companies plan to connect HL Robotics' parking robots and robot control system with Samsung C&T's integrated residential living platform, Homeniq. The initiative is designed to improve residents' parking convenience and create a smart residential environment offering autonomous valet parking.

At the first deployment site, Raemian Gallery in Songpa District, the companies will deploy two PARKIE units to accumulate real-world operating data. They will also enhance the entire autonomous parking process by stabilizing the system and verifying vehicle entry and exit scenarios.

The companies plan to expand the application to various residential sites, including newly built Raemian complexes, urban renewal projects and remodeling developments. They will also cooperate on securing related intellectual property rights and developing specific commercialization plans.

An HL Robotics official said, "Collaboration with Samsung C&T's Construction Group marks an important turning point in expanding HL Robotics' parking robot technology into the apartment housing market. We will enhance the completeness of our parking robot solutions, provide customers with new residential experiences and expand our business into the smart residential services market."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.