Beware of Shingles After Holiday Fatigue and Stress; Treatment Should Begin Within 72 Hours of Rash Onset

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] During the Chuseok holiday break, long-distance travel, preparing holiday food and family gatherings can lead to greater fatigue and less sleep than usual.

If excessive fatigue and stress are followed by unexplained burning or stabbing pain on one side of the body, it should not be dismissed as simple muscle pain or body aches. The pain may be an early symptom of shingles, which can appear before blisters or a rash develop on the skin.

If treatment is delayed, shingles can develop into postherpetic neuralgia, in which pain persists for a long time. Therefore, it is important to seek medical attention promptly when shingles is suspected.

With advice from Hue Jung Park, director of the Pain Center and professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, here is a summary of shingles that may occur during the Chuseok holiday break.

◇ Burning or stabbing pain before the rash appears

Shingles occurs when the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in childhood, remains dormant in the body's nerve ganglia and becomes reactivated when immune function declines. Aging, which weakens immune function, is a major risk factor. Chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, the use of immunosuppressants, excessive stress, lack of sleep and overwork can also contribute to its development. Professor Hue Jung Park emphasized, "Shingles can recur even in people who have had it before, so those with a history of shingles also need to be cautious."

Shingles is often thought of as a disease that causes blisters on the skin, but it actually causes inflammation and damage to the nerves. Pain often appears before the skin rash. Several days before the rash develops, people may experience burning or stabbing pain, electric shock-like pain or abnormal sensations on one side of the body. In its early stages, shingles may be mistaken for simple muscle pain, a muscle spasm or a herniated lumbar disk. Later, a red rash and small blisters typically appear in a band along the area where the pain occurred.

Shingles pain has the characteristics of neuropathic pain and can sometimes be so severe that it feels like being cut with a knife or receiving an electric shock.

It is important not to miss the window for shingles treatment. When a rash or blisters appear, patients should visit a medical institution as soon as possible and begin antiviral treatment. In particular, treatment should begin within 72 hours of the rash's onset. Depending on the severity of the pain, painkillers or medication for neuropathic pain may be used along with antiviral drugs. Aggressively controlling pain during the acute phase and minimizing nerve damage can help prevent the condition from progressing to postherpetic neuralgia.

◇ Take extra care with shingles around the eyes, ears and face

Postherpetic neuralgia, a major complication of shingles, is a condition in which pain persists because of damaged nerves even after the skin blisters disappear. If the pain continues for a long time, it can interfere with sleep and daily life, making active treatment and management necessary. When medication alone does not adequately control the pain, interventional pain treatments such as nerve blocks may be performed depending on the patient's condition.

Various treatment options are available, including nerve root treatment, peripheral nerve blocks, medication delivery through an epidural catheter and spinal cord stimulation. The specific treatment is determined by considering the severity of the pain, the extent of nerve damage and the patient's response to medication.

Shingles affecting the eyes, ears or areas around the face requires particular caution. Shingles around the eyes can cause inflammation of the cornea or uvea and affect vision. When it occurs around the ear, it can lead to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which may involve facial paralysis, hearing loss and dizziness, so prompt medical attention is necessary.

Having shingles once does not mean it cannot recur, so prevention is also important. People who have had shingles may consider vaccination, and older adults and those with weakened immune systems should pay particular attention to prevention. Maintaining healthy immune function through adequate sleep, a balanced diet and regular exercise, while avoiding excessive fatigue and stress, can also help.

Professor Hue Jung Park advised, "If one side of your body begins to burn or hurt as if being stabbed for no apparent reason after overwork and lack of sleep during the holiday break, do not dismiss it as simple muscle pain. Check whether a rash or blisters appear on the skin." Park added, "Remember that shingles pain can appear before the rash. If you experience symptoms that suggest shingles, it is important to see a medical professional rather than waiting until the rash becomes clearly visible."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Hue Jung Park

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.