Throbbing Headaches Every Holiday Season... What’s the Difference Between Tension-Type Headaches and Migraines?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] During the Chuseok holiday period, long-distance travel, lack of sleep and irregular meals can trigger headaches or worsen existing ones because they disrupt normal routines. In particular, tension-type headaches and migraines differ in their pain patterns and accompanying symptoms, making it important to accurately identify your symptoms.

Tension-type headaches generally cause a pressing pain, as if both sides of the head are being squeezed or pressed. The pain is usually relatively mild and is often not significantly aggravated by physical activity.

Migraines, on the other hand, cause throbbing or pulsating pain on one or both sides of the head. The pain may worsen with movement and can be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, or heightened sensitivity to light and sound. Thus, tension-type headaches and migraines differ not only in their pain patterns but also in their associated symptoms.

Professor Kim Byung-soo of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital explained, "With migraines, it is important to determine whether headaches with similar patterns have repeatedly occurred and improved in the past." He added, "Because migraines often run in families, whether anyone in the family has experienced similar headaches can also be considered when making a diagnosis."

During the holidays, sleep and meal schedules can easily differ from normal, while long-distance travel can lead to physical fatigue. Specialists recommended keeping wake-up and mealtimes as consistent as possible and changing positions or doing light stretches every one to two hours during long trips.

Professor Kim said, "If you frequently experience headaches, it can be helpful to consult a medical professional, prepare an acute treatment medication suited to you in advance, and begin treatment promptly when a headache starts."

Most headaches improve with sufficient rest and appropriate treatment. However, caution is warranted if a sudden, severe headache occurs or if a new type of headache appears that is completely different from usual. Such symptoms could indicate a secondary headache caused by another factor, such as an infection, cerebrovascular disease, medication or trauma.

Particular caution is needed for ▲a sudden, extremely severe headache that feels like a thunderclap ▲a headache accompanied by neurological symptoms such as paralysis, sensory disturbances or speech impairment ▲a headache accompanied by fever or neck stiffness ▲a new type of headache that has never occurred before ▲a headache that worsens over time ▲a headache triggered or aggravated by coughing, sneezing, straining or exercise ▲a headache that newly develops after head trauma or immediately after pregnancy or childbirth.

Professor Kim emphasized, "Because changes in daily routines during the holidays can make headaches more likely to occur or worsen, it is important to maintain basic habits such as regular sleep, meals and fluid intake." He added, "If headaches recur or interfere with daily life, do not simply endure the symptoms. Instead, consult a specialist to determine the type of headache you have and the appropriate treatment."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Byung-soo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.