"Maybe It’s Because the Food Was Spicy?" Blood in the Stool Dismissed as Such Raises a Digestive Health Warning

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] During the Chuseok holiday, people tend to consume more greasy and spicy foods than usual, making them more likely to experience diarrhea, abdominal pain, or changes in bowel habits. When blood appears in the stool, some people dismiss it as being caused by spicy food or assume that their hemorrhoids have worsened.

However, blood in the stool can be a sign of various digestive diseases—not only anal conditions but also enteritis, inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal polyps, diverticular bleeding, ischemic colitis, and colorectal cancer—so caution is necessary.

Experts explain that spicy or greasy foods themselves do not directly cause blood in the stool. However, overeating and irritating dietary habits during the holiday can lead to frequent diarrhea or bowel movements, repeatedly irritating the anus and worsening existing hemorrhoids or anal fissures.

Professor Byeon Ju-ran, a gastroenterologist at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, said, "In cases of an anal fissure, eating spicy food can intensify pain or a burning sensation during bowel movements. However, these symptoms alone should not be taken to mean that the bleeding is caused by hemorrhoids or an anal fissure. If blood in the stool recurs or the cause is unclear, you should seek medical attention to check for other intestinal diseases."

The color of the blood in the stool can also provide clues about the source of the bleeding. When the bleeding site is nearby, such as the anus or lower rectum, bright red blood in the stool is common, with hemorrhoids and anal fissures being typical causes. By contrast, dark red or maroon stool may result from bleeding higher up, such as in the right side of the colon or the small intestine. Bleeding in the upper gastrointestinal tract, including the esophagus, stomach, or duodenum, can produce black, sticky, tarry stool.

However, heavy bleeding can accelerate the passage of contents through the intestines, causing bleeding in the upper gastrointestinal tract to also appear red. Therefore, it is difficult to accurately determine the source or cause of bleeding based solely on the color of the stool.

The symptoms accompanying blood in the stool should also be examined carefully. If bleeding continues or large clots appear, or if it is accompanied by dizziness, fainting, cold sweats, severe palpitations, or shortness of breath, the person may have experienced a significant loss of blood that has caused blood pressure to drop or resulted in insufficient blood volume. In such cases, they should visit an emergency room immediately, even during the holiday.

To help prevent blood in the stool during the Chuseok holiday, it is important not to overeat and to maintain a balanced diet rather than avoiding specific foods altogether. Meals should include fiber-rich foods such as vegetables, fruit, and whole grains, instead of being overly focused on meat, Korean savory pancakes, or fried foods. Adequate hydration is also recommended.

Professor Byeon said, "If blood in the stool recurs or persists, it is advisable to seek medical attention to identify the cause while monitoring the amount and color of the blood, as well as accompanying symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and dizziness." She added, "In particular, if unexplained weight loss or anemia, newly developed constipation or diarrhea, a feeling of incomplete evacuation, changes in stool caliber, or persistent bleeding occur, an evaluation for colorectal disease may be necessary. Do not postpone seeking care even during the holiday; visit a medical institution."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.