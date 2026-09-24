"I don't want to gain weight this Chuseok..." What are realistic ways to lose weight?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Many people worry about gaining weight from holiday foods during the Chuseok break. During the holiday, people are more frequently exposed than usual to high-calorie foods such as jeon, braised short ribs, japchae and songpyeon. With activity levels falling and daily routines changing—for example, by eating late into the night—weight can easily increase.

However, gaining 1–2 kg or more immediately after the holiday does not mean that all of the increase is body fat. Consuming more carbohydrates and sodium than usual increases glycogen and water levels in the body. The weight of the food consumed can also cause the number on the scale to rise sharply over a short period. Rather than abruptly reducing food intake or fasting based solely on the weight gained after the holiday, it is better to return to normal eating and activity patterns and monitor weight changes for several days.

People should also be cautious about trying to lose weight in advance of the holiday or severely restricting their food intake afterward with the mindset that they must "work off everything they ate." Obesity is not simply a condition of weighing too much; it is a chronic, relapsing disease that requires long-term management. What matters is not how much weight is lost in a short period, but how healthily the weight can be maintained and whether obesity-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, fatty liver disease and sleep apnea can also be improved.

During the Chuseok holiday, a realistic approach is to control the amount and frequency of eating rather than restricting food excessively. Instead of eating large amounts of several foods at once, take moderate portions of the foods you want and eat slowly. It is also advisable to include foods containing vegetables and protein. Rather than banning jeon, fried foods or desserts altogether, reducing the amount eaten at one time can also help with long-term weight management.

People should also be careful about habitually consuming snacks or beverages. Even after eating a sufficient meal, mindlessly and repeatedly consuming snacks, fruit or drinks while talking can lead to more calorie intake than expected. After meals, maintaining usual activity levels—such as taking a light walk with family or walking to nearby destinations—can also help manage weight.

Obesity treatment, too, should focus less on how quickly weight is lost and more on how to lose and maintain it in a healthy way. Recent advances in obesity medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide have made more effective weight loss possible than in the past. However, because weight can increase again after medication is discontinued, these drugs should be used alongside lifestyle management as part of a long-term treatment plan rather than viewed as a short-term means of losing weight.

Metabolic and bariatric surgery is also an important treatment option for patients with severe obesity or obesity-related conditions such as diabetes, sleep apnea and fatty liver disease. Weight and nutritional status must continue to be managed after surgery, and medication may be added when necessary. Conversely, if medication alone achieves sufficient weight loss and health improvements, not every patient must choose surgery.

Obesity treatment is not a one-time decision between medication and surgery. It is an ongoing process in which the treatment approach is adjusted according to the patient's degree of obesity, comorbidities, response to treatment and weight changes. During weight loss, lean body mass, including muscle, may also decrease to some extent. Therefore, it is important not to focus solely on lowering the number on the scale, but also to maintain muscle mass and physical function through adequate protein intake and strength training.

Professor Kwon Young-geun of the Obesity and Metabolism Center at Korea University Anam Hospital said, "People may encounter a wider variety of foods and eat more than usual during Chuseok, but there is no need to avoid holiday foods altogether or repeatedly try to control your weight by fasting before and after the holiday out of guilt over eating too much. After the holiday, the priority should be to naturally return to your usual eating and activity patterns."

Professor Kwon emphasized, "Obesity is not a disease that ends once weight is reduced in the short term; it is a metabolic disease that requires ongoing management. When necessary, it is important to use proven treatments such as medication or surgery according to each person's condition, maintain the lost weight over the long term, and manage metabolic health and muscle mass together."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kwon Young-geun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.