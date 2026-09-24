How to Prevent 'Holiday Syndrome': "Avoid Overeating and Excessive Drinking, and Keep Naps Short"

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Many people complain of fatigue and lethargy after the Chuseok holiday break. During the holidays, people tend to go to bed later than usual, overeat and drink excessively, while long-distance travel can also cause fatigue to build up. These physical and mental discomforts that occur around the holidays are known as "holiday syndrome." To enjoy the upcoming holiday in good health, it is important to reduce physical and mental strain starting at the preparation stage rather than waiting until the break is over to manage fatigue.

To prevent holiday syndrome, it is important not to significantly disrupt your usual daily rhythm even before the break begins. Rather than sleeping and waking much later simply because it is a holiday, maintain a sleep schedule similar to your regular routine. On the last day of the break, adjust your bedtime to its usual hour to prepare for a return to everyday life. If you need a nap, avoid sleeping until too late in the day.

Overeating and excessive drinking during the holidays should also be avoided. Eating large amounts of greasy foods such as Korean savory pancakes and braised short ribs, along with a variety of other dishes, can cause indigestion or heartburn. Serve yourself a moderate portion and eat slowly, while avoiding a sharp increase in alcohol consumption. After meals, move around lightly rather than lying down immediately, and make sure to drink plenty of water.

Physical fatigue caused by long-distance travel also requires attention. Driving for long periods or sitting in a vehicle can put additional strain on the neck, shoulders and lower back. Maintain proper posture while driving, and during long trips, stop at rest areas to walk or do some light stretching. Travel plans should not be overly packed; it is important to set aside time for breaks along the way.

Preventing holiday syndrome requires attention not only to physical fatigue but also to psychological strain. Unfamiliar schedules and living conditions during the holidays can cause mental fatigue to build up without people realizing it. Meeting people after a long time or participating in various activities can also feel burdensome. Rather than trying to manage every event, take breaks according to your condition, and spend some time alone when necessary.

Kyu-Man Han, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Korea University Anam Hospital, said, "During the holidays, unfamiliar schedules and living conditions can lead to psychological fatigue as well as physical fatigue." He added, "Rather than pushing yourself because you feel you must enjoy the holiday, it is important to take sufficient breaks while paying attention to your condition and to adjust your schedule or activities appropriately when necessary."

After the holiday break, it is best to gradually restore disrupted routines to their normal pattern. Returning later bedtimes and wake-up times to normal, along with engaging in light physical activities such as walking or stretching, can help you readjust to everyday life. Trying to eliminate all the fatigue accumulated during the break by sleeping excessively or suddenly doing high-intensity exercise may instead worsen fatigue and should be avoided.

Professor Kyu-Man Han advised, "Feeling temporary fatigue or stress around the holidays can be a natural reaction. However, if depression, anxiety or sleep problems continue after the break or begin to affect daily life, you need to assess your condition." He added, "Rather than enduring the symptoms, it is important to consult a professional and seek appropriate help when necessary."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kyu-Man Han

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.