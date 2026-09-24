Parents Who Avoid Stairs and Struggle to Stand Up: A 'Sign' of Degenerative Knee Osteoarthritis

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho, Reporter] If you are visiting your parents for the first time in a while during the holiday season, pay close attention to any changes in their gait or movements.

Repeated knee pain that was previously dismissed as insignificant, or unusual difficulty walking up and down stairs, may be a sign of degenerative knee osteoarthritis rather than simple fatigue.

During the holidays, people may spend long periods sitting while traveling long distances or walk more than usual when going out with family. They also often spend extended periods squatting or keeping their knees bent while preparing food and cleaning, which can worsen pain in people who already have knee osteoarthritis.

Degenerative knee osteoarthritis is a condition in which the articular cartilage gradually becomes damaged, causing pain and reduced function. In its early stages, pain may occur with movement, and symptoms may repeatedly improve and worsen. As the condition progresses, however, walking can become difficult, and functional decline and deformities may develop, including knee swelling or the legs taking on an O-shaped appearance.

Because the symptoms develop gradually, many people endure them, thinking, 'It is probably just because I am getting older.' However, it is important to assess the condition accurately at an early stage and begin appropriate treatment and lifestyle management. Early treatment generally includes conservative measures such as exercise, weight control, medication, and physical therapy. If pain and functional decline persist despite these measures in cases of severe osteoarthritis, surgical treatment, including joint replacement surgery, may be considered depending on the condition of the joint.

It is also important to check whether parents you have not seen in a while are showing any of the following changes.

▲ Complains of knee pain even when walking on level ground ▲ Has unusual difficulty walking up or down stairs or avoids stairs ▲ Uses their hands for support when standing up from a chair or struggles to stand up in one motion ▲ Frequently experiences knee swelling or persistent stiffness ▲ Walks more slowly or covers shorter distances than before ▲ Shows a noticeable O-shaped deformity, such as the legs bending inward

If these symptoms recur or pain has caused changes in daily life, it is advisable to consult an orthopedic specialist for an accurate diagnosis rather than simply attributing them to aging.

Even if parents do not directly say, "My knees hurt," unusual behavior can reveal warning signs. If they are walking more slowly than before, avoiding stairs, or using their hands for support when standing up after sitting, their knees should be checked for pain or reduced function.

Heo Jae-won, director of the Joint Center at Barunsesang Hospital and an orthopedic specialist, said, "Among our parents' generation, many people regard knee pain as a natural symptom of aging and simply endure it. However, if changes have occurred in daily life, such as walking shorter distances because of pain, avoiding stairs, or having difficulty standing up after sitting, it is necessary to have the condition of the knees evaluated."

He added, "Because the treatment for degenerative osteoarthritis varies depending on the extent of joint damage, it is important to accurately assess the condition at an early stage rather than simply enduring the pain. Starting appropriate exercise, weight management, and conservative treatment early can help manage pain and functional decline and may slow the progression of the disease."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.